Five Samsung flagship smartphones that still feature expandable memory

Storage on smartphones has improved drastically over the years. With higher storage variants becoming a norm, especially on flagship phones, the era of aspects like a 3.5mm headphone port and expandable memory support is slowly coming to an end. Hence, a lot of brands have dropped support for expandable memory in the upper mid-range and flagship segments.

However, Samsung still offers expandable memory in their flagship phones. Expandable memory card slots can be handy if you don’t use cloud storage services or and simply want to expand the storage of your phone beyond the 128GB or 256GB that you get. Here are five Samsung flagship phones that still feature expandable memory

Samsung Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The yesteryear flagship phone is powered by the Exynos 990 in India and comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which can be expanded via a hybrid microSDXC slot. The phone also features a 12MP+64MP+12MP triple camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

The Galaxy S20 Plus comes with a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. This device is also powered by the Exynos 990 and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. There is a hybrid microSDXC slot that lets you expand the storage further. The phone also comes with a 12MP+64MP+12MP triple camera setup with a fourth ToF (Time of Flight) sensor and a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a large 6.9 inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz, HDR10+ certification. Also powered by the Exynos 990 chip in India, the S20 Ultra comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage. But you can expand that further with a hybrid microSDXC card slot. The phone also comes with a 108MP+48MP+12MP triple camera with a fourth ToF (Time of Flight) sensor and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5 inch AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ certified display. The phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chip and offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, you can expand that further thanks to a hybrid microSDXC slot. The phone also comes with a 12MP+8MP+12MP triple camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The most expensive phone and the most feature-packed phone on this list, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comes with a large 6.9 inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The phone’s Indian variant is powered by the Exynos 990 chip and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage with an expandable microSDXC slot. The phone also features a 108MP+12MP+12MP camera setup with a 4500mAh battery.