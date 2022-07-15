Five reasons why the OnePlus Nord 2T is the premium mid-segment champ

When OnePlus launched the Nord line-up, we expected it to bring the same magic it was unleashing in the premium segment, and it was hardly surprising that the series met all our expectations. But Never Settling runs in OnePlus’ blood and to take things even beyond expectations is a thing OnePlus is very comfortable doing. And it has done this again with the Nord series. The brand has introduced the T variant in the Nord series – a variant famous for bringing pumped up specs to an already powerful version. OnePlus has introduced it with the Oneplus Nord 2T, an upgraded version of the OnePlus Nord 2. The OnePlus Nord 2 was already a very good device which came with punchy specs paired with a pocket friendly price tag. With the OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus has not only managed to push the powerful-specs-envelope further but has made it even more affordable. The OnePlus Nord 2 was launched at Rs. 29,999 for the 8 GB RAM variant while the OnePlus Nord 2T is priced at Rs. 28,999 for the 8 GB RAM version.

This essentially means, the brand has launched a new smartphone with better specs but at a lower price than its predecessor. Sounds unreal, right? But when it is OnePlus, everything remains in the realms of reality. While this price-specs equation is reason enough to invest in the device, there are a few others that make the phone the absolute value for money smartphone you can buy in 2022:

A new, amped up chipset

As it is the T variant of the OnePlus Nord 2, it is only natural that the OnePlus Nord 2T will come with new and improved specs and a new chipset tops the list of these improvements. The OnePlus Nord 2T is paired with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset which is a big step up from the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 featured in the OnePlus Nord 2. The Dimensity 1300 is not only capable of handling your everyday phone chores with ease but will also move smoothly through all your high-end needs. It also comes with 5G support, which means whenever the network arrives in the country, you will be ready for it. It uses MediaTek’s new HyperEngine 5.0 which means the phone comes with improved graphics performance and better app launch speeds. The processor also manages battery better and comes with better AI support for your photography and videography needs. This power-driven processor is paired with upto 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, all of which together means the OnePlus Nord 2T will deliver nothing less than seamless, speedy performance.

Flagship fast charging

It may be a mid-segment device, but OnePlus has added several flagship features to it. One of these flagship features is the 80W SUPERVOOC charging technology. Earlier released in the premium OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus has now included it in the OnePlus Nord 2T as well. With 80W SuperVOOC charging, the 4,500 mAh battery of the OnePlus Nord 2T can go from zero to 100 per cent under half an hour. To top this, you can get a day’s worth of battery in the device by just charging for 15 minutes. This means, not only will your Nord 2T keep going through the day on a single charge, you also be able to charge it back up in a matter of minutes when you need to. OnePlus has also put in a number of safety measures like TUV Rheinland certification, nine temperature sensors and an integrated circuit in place to make sure that your phone keeps cool and the charging process is absolutely safe.

Powerful camera combo

Another reason why the OnePlus Nord 2T is the most value for money smartphone in the market is because of the camera combination it offers. There is a triple camera set up on the back of the OnePlus Nord 2T, and the highlight of this camera show has to be the 50 megapixel main sensor. It is a Sony IMX 766 sensor which is the same one as we have previously seen on the premium OnePlus 10R. The main sensor is equipped with OIS which is a very rare sight in the mid segment and helps in delivering stunning low light shots and videos. Supporting the 50-megapixel main sensor are an 8 megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. It offers features like AI Scene Enhancement, AI Highlight Video, Slomo, Dual-View Video, HDR, Nightscape mode, Portrait Mode, Panorama, Retouching, Filters. It not only captures more light and offers a much better night photography experience, paired with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300, it also offers a number of AI boosts that make both photography and videography experience an absolute treat. To top this, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front which means all your selfies will not only be social media worthy but will take your selfie game above the rest.

Oxygen (OS) in its veins

One of the biggest highlights of any OnePlus smartphone is OxygenOS. The latest version of OnePlus’ iconic UI, OxygenOS 12.1, is one of the most efficient and clean user interfaces present on a smartphone. Unlike most other brands which load their smartphone skins with bloatware and less than useful customizations that not only weigh down the performance of the phone but also end up negatively affecting the overall smartphone experience, OxygenOS offers one of the most fresh and clean takes on Android skins. It is clean, it is clutter free and provides a bloatware free experience to the users. OnePlus also promises two years of major Android updates and three year of security updates.

Services like no other:

The very foundation of the brand OnePlus has been community, which is why the brand offers exceptional after sales services. OnePlus has developed an extensive network of OnePlus service centers that not only work efficiently to resolve customer complaints and problems but also provide extremely easy access to services. This means if you have brought a OnePlus phone you will not only get a smooth smartphone experience but will also get the speedy and trouble-free after sales experience.

Show us any other mid-segment which offers this much bang for your bucks! The OnePlus Nord 2T is clearly in a zone of its own.