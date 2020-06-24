Five hidden iOS 14 features you might not know about

Apple iOS 14: There are a bunch of secret features in Apple’s latest iOS 14 update. Apple iOS 14: There are a bunch of secret features in Apple’s latest iOS 14 update.

Apple’s 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) focused a lot on iOS 14, the new version of the mobile operating system that powers the iPhone. iOS 14 includes a major redesign of the iPhone home screen, picture-in-picture video, widgets, a new Siri interface, a new Translation app, and much more. But there are many more interesting features that Apple didn’t discuss during its WWDC keynote event.

Here’s a list of some of our favorite features hidden in iOS 14.

Back Tap

iOS 14 has a secret feature called ‘Back Tap’ that lets you perform a variety of functions just by tapping the back of your iPhone. Hidden inside the accessibility settings of iOS 14, you can add double or triple taps on the back of the iPhone to generate actions. Just by tapping the back of the iPhone, you can take screenshots, open the control center, open the app switcher, and much more.

With Back Tap, you can perform various action by double or tripple tap on the back of your iPhone. Here’s one I set double tap to take screenshot. pic.twitter.com/uZKv4Cjorf — Aditya Daniel (@adityadaniel) June 23, 2020

Recording Indicator

With iOS 14, Apple is introducing a camera and microphone recording indicator in the status bar. It will appear as an orange dot above the signal bar. The idea of a recording indicator is to alert users whenever the mic or camera are being used. The feature will give users more control over data and privacy.

Now there’s an indicator in the status bar when an app is recording you using your microphone or camera. Now there’s an indicator in the status bar when an app is recording you using your microphone or camera.

Headphone accommodations

Designed for those hard at hearing, this new accessibility feature amplifies soft sounds and adjusts the frequency response. The feature works with AirPods Pro, AirPods, EarPods, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro.

SMS Filtering

It’s true! Apple has added an SMS filtering feature in the Messages app. Now the app can automatically filter incoming SMS into categories such as transactions, promotions, or junk. This is a useful feature for iPhone users in India, who previously relied on third-party apps such as TrueCaller.

Emoji search is coming to iOS 14. Emoji search is coming to iOS 14.

Emoji search field

Apple has added an emoji search field to iOS 14. The feature has been available on macOS for quite some time now, but Apple is finally bringing the emoji search bar to the iPhone. So, what’s the use of the emoji search bar? Well, users will be able to quickly search for an emoji at the top of the emoji keyboard that they are looking for.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd