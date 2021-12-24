Five gaming devices from OnePlus will make your Christmas merry!

Christmas is just around the corner and even as you shop for your friends and family, it is also the perfect time to show your gamer self some love as well. And if you would like to add some serious muscle to your gaming arsenal, then we have some options for you, from a brand known for Never Settling: OnePlus. OnePlus comes with some of the most powerful smartphones around, but there is more to the brand, which has expanded its Never Settling horizon to TVs, audio, and other IoT products.

So if you want to treat your gaming side this Christmas, here are five OnePlus that can take your gaming experience from basic to badass.

OnePlus 9R: The OnePlus Phone for Gaming!

Every year OnePlus launches a new series of smartphones that redefines the way we see and use smartphones. Along with the usual models, this year OnePlus launched a gaming centric device– the OnePlus 9R, showcasing how serious the brand is about the field. To offer you a top-notch gaming experience, OnePlus has bundled the device with one of the most powerful processors in the industry, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and has paired it with UFS 3.1 storage which is three times faster than UFS 3.0, ten times faster than a standard microSD card and even faster than a PC-based SATA SSD running at 540 MB/s.

Along with all this power, OnePlus has added an abundance of RAM to the phone (there are 8 GB and 12 GB variants), all to make sure that even the most power hungry games run smoothly on the phone. What makes the OnePlus 9R stand out as the ultimate gaming phone is the immersive gaming experience that it offers. It comes with a special X-axis linear motor which creates vibrations of varied intensity to mimic the action taking place on the screen. For example, a bullet shot and a bomb explosion will both cause some vibration but their intensities will be completely different, adding to your gaming experience. To take this immersive affair up a notch, OnePlus has also added stereo speakers to the smartphone with support for Dolby Atmos to make sure the gaming audio surrounds you completely.

The phone also comes with a beautiful, 6.55 inch tall fluid AMOLED full HD+ and powerful display. It comes with 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz sampling rate, letting you use up to five fingers and once to play your favorite game.

The OnePlus 9R will also never lose its cool (quite literally) no matter what task you throw at the phone. To make sure that the smartphone does not heat up even while going through the most intense gaming sessions, OnePlus has equipped the device with a game-grade multi-layer cooling system that comes with a graphite and copper lined vapor chamber.

There is a Pro gaming mode on the device which keeps notifications and other distractions at bay and allows you to focus on the game and game alone. The mode also optimises the performance of the phone and focuses its resources towards gaming which means if there is some task running in the background, taking away power from your game, the Pro mode will simply pause and use those resources to focus on the game– giving you the ultimate gaming experience.

The OnePlus 9R may be a gaming phone but thankfully it does not look like one. Most gaming devices come with heavy, bulky exteriors that often make them a pain to use for long gaming periods but that is not the case with the OnePlus 9R. It comes with a beautiful, sleek design and can even leave behind most flagship devices in the looks and design departments. All of this when combined with brilliant cameras, long battery life and support for Warp Charging which is another OnePlus staple, makes the phone THE only gaming phone one needs today.

The OnePlus 9R may be a gaming phone but thankfully it does not look like one. Most gaming devices come with heavy, bulky exteriors that often make them a pain to use for long gaming periods but that is not the case with the OnePlus 9R. It comes with a beautiful, sleek design and can even leave behind most flagship devices in the looks and design departments. All of this when combined with brilliant cameras, long battery life and support for Warp Charging which is another OnePlus staple, makes the phone THE only gaming phone one needs today.

OnePlus Nord 2: The Mid-Segment Mobile Gamer

Gaming on your mind but budget is a problem. Well, OnePlus has got something in store for you as well – the OnePlus Nord 2. It is the smartphone that ruled the mid -segment this year and even turned out to be a major headache for some high-end smartphones. The premium looking smartphone is loaded with powerful specs on the inside. It comes with the punchy MediaTek Dimensity 1200+ processor which can easily handle all your gaming needs. To make sure you can enjoy even the most detailed graphics of the games you play on the device, OnePlus has coupled the smartphone with Mali- G77 MC9 and a beautiful 6.43 inch fluid AMOLED full HD+ display that comes with 90 Hz refresh rate. There are stereo speakers on the phone to make gaming sessions even more immersive. To reduce latency, the OnePlus Nord 2 comes with advanced AI which also utilises the network capacity of the phone better, while the GPU scheduling algorithm of the phone reduces the energy demand by 10 per cent. The phone also comes with a powerful Games App which will simply transport you to the world of gaming whenever you wish and with a 4,500mAh battery on board, you can simply keep gaming on the OnePlus 9R. If the phone runs out of juice, you can charge it from 0 to 100 per cent in under half an hour, thanks to the Warp Charge support that the phone brings to the table. This means, gaming never has to stop on the OnePlus Nord 2.

The Nord 2 also comes with a number of offers this festive season.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition: The Nord 2 with a PAC-Man Punch

There are two ways to make a phone a gaming phone – the first is the usual way where you add all things gaming to the phone, and then there is the second way where you can take all things gaming and add them to a phone but along with this also make a legendary game the theme of the phone. And that is exactly what OnePlus has done with the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition. Created in collaboration with Namco Bandi (the creators of PAC-MAN), the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is the most distinct phone that was launched in the market this year. The phone is loaded with all things PAC-MAN. The back of the phone has a little PAC-MAN right below the camera unit while a PAC-MAN inspired maze is designed on the back which glows in the dark. On the inside, all the icons of the native apps are designed to look like 4-bit games, to add that element of nostalgia. There are other PAC-MAN touches like puzzles and challenges weaved throughout the UI of the phone. Plus the phone comes with a Lego-like DIY stand that you can build yourself and use it to park your phone when needed.

The PAC-MAN variant of the Nord 2 has a few deals up its sleeve as well.

OnePlus 50 TV U1S: Never Settle for Anything Lesser for Big Gaming Action!

In the mood to game on your console? Well, hook it to the HDMI port on the amazingly slim OnePlus 50 TV U1S. It comes with a brilliant display with 4K UHD resolution, with HDR10, HLG and HDR10+ certification, and 10-bit colour depth as well as a Wide Color Gamut with DCI-P3 93%. A Delta E<2 rating ensures great colours, while a special Gamma engine with a number of algorithms (more than fifty, all customised) ensures real-time image quality optimization. Get into a game on this television and you will be sucked in not just by the breathtaking visuals but will also be surrounded by the high quality sound that the TV’s speakers churn out. There is even a Gaming Mode with a latency of less than 15 ms to keep your gaming smooth as butter. When you have had enough of gaming (is that even possible? But still..), you can simply switch to using this to watch your regular shows and telecasts and as this is a proper smart TV, browse the Web or run Android apps of it. Making sure all this is as easy as snapping your fingers is OxygenOS. You can even control the TV from your OnePlus phone if you wish!

Making the OnePlus 50 TV U1S even more irresistible to gamers are a number of offers.

Open your ears to the sound of gaming…and close the world out

The graphics might grab most of the attention, but another important component of gaming is sound. And sometimes it can get a little too loud for those around you. Alternately, those around you sometimes might be just a little too noisy for your gaming comfort. In either of these conditions, the OnePlus Buds Pro are your ideal gaming buddies. The 11mm dynamic drivers inside these sleek looking and snug fitting TWS deliver wonderful sound with just the right touch of bass to make your gaming an immersive experience. You can even set a sound profile to suit your preference. Water resistance means you can wear them wherever your gaming takes you and excellent battery life (almost forty hours with the case) means your gaming sessions will never be interrupted. And well, they come with adaptive noise cancellation, ensuring that external noise does not get in the way of your gaming – they even adjust the ANC as per noise levels. Superb microphones make these buds great for handling calls as well.

All of these products come with a 5 per cent cashback on all transactions made on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards for order values below INR 40,000, until 31 December 2021. Grab them, and game on and on!