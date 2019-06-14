Father’s Day: Three reasons why this one gadget could be the tech gift to impress your Dad and tell him you care

Father’s Day is just round the corner. That time of the day when you are looking for a perfect gift for your Dad. You want to surprise him, impress him and above all tell him you care.

While a lot of us have parents who are technologically challenged, this might be a good occasion to expose them to technology that can really help them. You can shower them with tech gifts as varied as fitness trackers and digital cameras. A fitness tracker can ensure they stay on top of their health, a portable music player or Bluetooth speaker can ensure they are relaxed in their free time and a digital camera can make them young again.

But if there is a tech gift that will keep them happy, make them feel young and tick some of the boxes standalone gadgets can offer, it has to be the OnePlus 7 Pro. Why you might ask? Well, the answer is simple: here is a gift that offers top of the line smartphone performance, a great camera, stunning display and above all accessibility features that the elder generations will appreciate.

Let’s look at all these aspects separately. Here are three reasons why the OnePlus 7 Pro can make your Dad happy.

Power in the pocket: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, there is not much the OnePlus 7 Pro can’t do. So you dad can been on top of his spreadsheets, look at dashboards and be more productive on the go like never before. On top of this, the OnePlus offers battery life that can last him a day, and is a phone that does not heat up like other flagships.

Camera with zoom and wide: Then there is the camera. If your Dad has even tried his hand at photography, he will not be able to stop clicking with the OnePlus. The optical zoom and the extra wide angle both offer him ways to explore photography in ways he would not have done before, unless he is a professional photographer. In Pro mode, this camera can beat most digital point and shoot cameras hands down and even give a tough fight to DSLRs. But what will impress your Dad the most will be the ease of use, that of despite the camera being so powerful.

Accessibility features: Very few companies are offering accessibility features as prominently as OnePlus. With latest version of Oxygen OS, your Dad will be able to switch on everything from larger fonts to high contrast screens and even get some audio read out support for text and buttons. He might not show it, but this is one feature they will quietly thank you for.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is available with a 6 + 128 GB storage option at Rs 48,999 and a 8 + 256 GB priced at Rs 52,999 in Mirror Grey colour. Maybe you could look for the an all-new Nebula Blue colour in 8 + 256 GB priced at Rs 52,999 and 12+256 GB at Rs 57,999 on Amazon.in. Yes, that should make your Dad happy.