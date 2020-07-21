OnePlus Nord: 7 facts you must know about the Nord

OnePlus Nord doesn’t come with 3.5mm headphone jack (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan) OnePlus Nord doesn’t come with 3.5mm headphone jack (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

OnePlus Nord launched in India alongside a few other markets. The Nord is targetted to consumers who are looking for a phone that is affordable yet doesn’t compromise on offerings. Despite the affordable price, the OnePlus Nord comes with all the top-notch features and powerful specifications. It also doesn’t compromise on the design. The Nord looks and feels premium just like the expensive OnePlus phones.

Now that the OnePlus Nord is finally officially here are some of the details that you must know about the affordable OnePlus smartphone.

7 facts you must know about the Nord

* OnePlus Nord doesn’t come with an official IP rating. This could be to lower the pricing which is the key idea behind introducing the Nord series.

* Only in India OnePlus launched the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. This is possible because India is a price-sensitive market and most consumers look for price first before purchasing a smartphone. There are also several options available in the market at the price point in India with 6GB RAM OnePlus aimed to be as aggressive as possible in India. This model of the Nord will be available only in September.

* No 3.5mm headphone jack on the OnePlus Nord. By ditching the headphone jack OnePlus is serving two purposes – reducing the price of the Nord and also encouraging consumers to buy the newly launched OnePlus Buds which start at a price of Rs 4,990.

* Nord is the first OnePlus phone to come with a dual punch hole camera setup on the front. For selfies, the OnePlus Nord includes 32MP primary front camera and 8MP ultra wide-angle secondary lens.

* OnePlus Nord uses the same primary rear camera as the OnePlus 8. The phone comes with a 48MP Sony IMX586 image sensor. It is packed with secondary 8MP ultra-wide sensor, third is a 2MP macro lens and 5MP depth sensor.

* Similar to OnePlus flagship phones, OnePlus Nord will receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates.

* Yet again, similar to flagship OnePlus 8 series the Nord also comes with 5G support. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which renders graphics almost 30 per cent faster than the predecessor Snapdragon 730G.

OnePlus Nord price in India

OnePlus brings the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model for India specifically given this a price sensitive market. The base model of the OnePlus Nord 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 24,999 while the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage variant 27,999 and 29,999 respectively. The smartphone comes in two colour options – Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

