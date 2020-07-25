New iPhone 12 leaks: Here’s what we know about iPhone 11 successor so far

Today we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 12. (Image: Twitter) Today we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 12. (Image: Twitter)

Apple launches its new iPhones in September each year, which is just a few months away. But ahead of the official launch, a number of reports and leaks have surfaced claiming to reveal details about the upcoming iPhone 12 smartphone. Apple according to a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo will launch four iPhones in three different sizes. According to the report, we will get to see a 5.4-inch iPhone, a 6.7-inch iPhone and two 6.1-inch iPhones. The 5.4-inch variant will be smaller than the current iPhone 11 Pro, whereas, the 6.7-inch variant will be larger than the iPhone11 Pro Max.

The 5.4-inch iPhone will be identical in size to the iPhone SE (2020) thanks to a full-screen display. One 6.1-inch variant along with the 6.7-inch variant will be the high-end Pro variants, whereas, the other 6.1-inch iPhone and the 5.4-inch iPhone will be the lower-end models that will succeed the iPhone 11. Today we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12: Pricing and availability

Rumours suggest that the Apple iPhone 12 will start at $649 for the 5.4-inch variant, whereas it will start at $749 for the 6.1-inch variant.

The iPhone 12 launch might see some delays as Apple in February stopped sending engineers to China due to COVID-19. This delayed the Engineering Validation Testing stage, thus causing a delay in the production.

iPhone 12 will reportedly miss out on these important things

According to Mac Otakara, the LTE variants of the iPhone 12 will launch in October due to the delays, and the 5G variants will launch in November.

Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the 6.1 and 5.4-inch iPhones will go into mass production in September, which means there will be significant delays in the launch.

Apple iPhone 12: Design

According to various reports, the iPhone 12 will get a design overhaul and will look similar to the iPhone 4. The device will feature two pieces of glass held together with the help of a square-edged stainless steel frame.

Ming-Chi Kuo says that the iPhone 12 will feature a complex segmentation design, and will make use of new trenching and injection moulding procedures. This will help reduce the impact of metal shielding on the high-frequency transmission efficiency of the internal antennas. Kuo states that Apple will use sapphire or tempered glass to protect the grooves in the frame.

The new iPhone 12 is said to come with slightly larger camera lenses, thicker antenna lines, a smart Connector-like input, and a lower positioned power button. It is also being said that Apple will continue to use a lightning port on the iPhone 12.

Leaked iPhone 12 renders suggest that the notch will be 1/3 smaller than the iPhone 11 notch. They also showcase that the iPhone 12 will sport a dual camera setup, just like the iPhone 11. The notch will consist of a proximity sensor, an infrared camera, a flood illuminator, a dot projector, a front camera sensor and an ambient light sensor.

iPhone 12 leaked dummies hint at three screen sizes and more

According to EverythingApplePro, the iPhone 12 will not have a smaller notch, which is contradicting to earlier reports.

Back in May, images of an alleged iPhone 12 logic board appeared online, they appear to be more elongated when compared to the compact boards seen in recent higher-end iPhone models.

Apple iPhone 12: Display

According to various reports, Apple might finally be doing away with LCD displays and all of the iPhones launching later this year might sport OLED panels. The new iPhones might have multiple display manufacturers provide parts this year. It is being said that 80 per cent of the OLED display’s that the iPhone 12 lineup will feature, will come from Samsung, whereas, the other 20 per cent will come from LG.

iPhone 12: Launch timeline, expected specifications, price and everything else

Some of the new iPhones will be using Samsung’s new Y-OCTA technology, which will allow touchscreen circuitry to be directly patterned on the OLED panel. Thus eliminating the need for a separate layer, and cutting down on the display size and production costs.

A few reports also state that the iPhone 12 series might also use Apple Watch’s low-power LTPO display technology, which will help them consume 15 per cent less power than LTPS.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will use a Samsung OLED display with Y-OCTA technology integrated. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max will sport an OLED display from LG.

Apple iPhone 12: Processor, RAM, storage

According to a report by Bloomberg, TSMC will be providing Apple with 5-nanometer chips for the iPhone 12, which will run faster and will be more battery efficient than the current generation. The 5-nanometer A14 chips will focus on speeding up artificial intelligence and AR tasks.

Blayne Curtis an analyst at Barclays says that the iPhone 12 will come with 4GB of RAM. The Pro variants will feature 6GB of RAM. YouTuber Jon Prosser states that the iPhone 12 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, another leaker states that the iPhone 12 models will start at 64GB of storage.

Apple iPhone 12: Battery

Apple has gotten certifications for three of its batteries which will supposedly be used inside of the iPhone 12 series. These include a 2,227mAh battery, a 3,687mAh battery and a 2,815mAh battery. This is comparatively lower than the current generations battery capacities. However, with the processor improvements, the battery life could be about the same as the current-gen models.

Kuo has said that the iPhone 12 models might not ship with a power adapter in the box, which will help in cutting down on the costs. The company might be planning to launch a new USB-C 20W power adapter as an optional accessory for existing iPhones that will be sold separately.

The retail box of the Apple iPhone 12 is expected to be thinner as the device is expected to not be shipping with a power adapter or EarPods.

The devices will ship with a USB-C to Lightning cable, which will sport a durable braided design according to a leak on Weibo. The cable looks similar to the USB-C to Lightning cables that Apple offers, but is protected by grey and white woven fabric

Apple iPhone 12: Cameras

Both the iPhone 12 and 12 Max will feature a dual camera setup like the iPhone 11 according to UBS analysts.

LG, Sharp and O-film will share orders for the iPhone 12 cameras. Sharp and O-film will produce camera modules for the iPhone 12 and 12 Max.

iPhone 12 Pro key details revealed; a massive upgrade over iPhone 11 Pro

Barclays analysts believe the iPhone 12 will feature a new TrueDepth camera system. However, they have not provided any details about this new system.

Apple supplier AMS has announced new camera sensor technology that allows the RBG light and the IR proximity sensor used for the front-facing TrueDepth camera system to be embedded under an OLED display. This will help the company reduce the size of the FaceID notch.

