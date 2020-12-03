Samsung Galaxy S21: Everything we know about the upcoming flagship series

Samsung will be launching three new smartphones next year, the 6.2-inch S21, 6.7-inch S21 Plus and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra. (Image: IceUniverse)

Samsung will reportedly launch its Galaxy S21 lineup of smartphones in around February of next year. Under it, the company will reportedly launch three smartphones: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra, just like this year with the Galaxy S20 lineup. Currently, there are a lot of leaks and reports claiming to reveal a number of features about the devices like its new design, 10x optical zoom and more. Here we will be taking a look at all of the leaks and reports that hold the most merit about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung Galaxy S21: 3 new smartphones

Samsung will be launching three new smartphones next year, the 6.2-inch S21, 6.7-inch S21 Plus and 6.8-inch S21 Ultra, according to a report by Android Police. All of these smartphones will support a 120Hz refresh rate, with the S21 Ultra also supporting the highest WQHD Plus resolution.

All the smartphones under the S21 moniker will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in select countries and with an equivalent Exynos processor in the rest of the world.

The main differences between the models will be the design of the camera modules, colour options, material finish and the battery capacity. The Galaxy S21 will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery, the S21 Plus will be backed by a bigger 4,800mAh battery and the S21 Ultra will be backed by the largest 5,000mAh battery. The report also states that the S21 and the S21 will sport plastic finishes, whereas, the S21 Ultra will sport a metal build.

In an earlier leak by OnLeaks via Voice, the S21 series will feature a redesigned camera module which will constitute all the sensors in a straight array. The devices will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a hole-punch selfie camera. The S21 and S21 Plus will feature a flat display and the S21 Ultra will feature a slightly curved display at the edges.

According to the report by Android Police, the triple camera array on the S21 and S21 Plus will feature a 12MP ultra wide angle lens, paired with a 12MP wide angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. The LED flash will be located on the right side of the array. The S21 Ultra will feature a quad camera setup in the back, consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, paired with a 12MP ultra wide angle sensor and two 10MP telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom. It is also being said that the device will feature 100x space zoom too.

According to a leak by leakster IceUniverse, the Galaxy S21 will be made available in violet, pink, grey and white colour options, the S21 Plus will be made available in silver, black and violet colour options and the S21 Ultra will be made available in black and silver colour options.

Samsung following Apple’s lead

According to an earlier report by SamMobile, Samsung might not ship the next generation Galaxy S21 series with an in-box charger or earphones, just like Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series. To recall, Samsung has also removed the headphones from the box of the new Galaxy Z Fold 2.

S21 could replace the Note?

According to a recent report by Reuters, Samsung is looking to discontinue its Galaxy Note line due to the ongoing pandemic and low demand for high-end flagship smartphones. Due to which, it is being speculated that the company will bring the S-Pen functionality over to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, keep in mind that none of the present renders showcase a slot for the S-Pen, which could mean that the S-Pen if there would have to be housed separately from the phone.

Samsung cutting prices?

Samsung just like most other manufacturers could be looking at dropping the prices of the upcoming Galaxy S21 series, as a response to the drop in sales of mobile phones across the board between the ongoing pandemic.

According to a leak by Landsk, the new Galaxy S21 will be priced at $899 (approximately Rs 66,400) for the base variant. The Galaxy S21 Plus will start at $1,099 (approximately Rs 81,200) and the Galaxy S21 Ultra will start at $1,250 (approximately Rs 92,300) If true, this would mean that the company has cut the prices of the Galaxy S21 by $100 (approximately Rs 7,300) compared to the launch price of the Galaxy S20.

It is being said that Samsung will launch the new Galaxy S21 in January instead of the usual February or March launch for its S series.

