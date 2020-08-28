Samsung Galaxy M51: Launch date, expected price, specs, and other details

According to a report by IANS, the company will launch its Galaxy M51 in the second week of September. (Image: Amazon)

Samsung’s Galaxy M series of smartphones has been quite popular. The company has been launching many smartphones in this series like the Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M21s and more. It has now started teasing the launch of its new Galaxy M51, which is expected to launch soon. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Price and availability

Amazon has created a microsite for the device with the page stating that the device will launch soon. According to a report by IANS, the company will launch its Galaxy M51 in the second week of September.

The report further states that the device will be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. In this price bracket, the Galaxy M51 will go up against devices like the OnePlus Nord and the Realme X3.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Confirmed features

Samsung has started teasing its upcoming Galaxy M51 via a dedicated Amazon microsite. There the company has posted an image showcasing the front panel of the upcoming device. The image reveals that the device will feature a centred hole-punch camera module.

Apart from this, the company has also posted a 23-second teaser video on its official Twitter account providing us with a much more detailed view of the device. The video shows that the device will feature a quad camera setup on the back. It will either feature an in-display or a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as no capacitive fingerprint sensor is visible on the back panel.

If you can guess why the all-new #SamsungM51 is the most unpredictable, power-packed #MeanestMonsterEver, you can stand a chance to win one for yourself. A mean reward for one mean monster lover out there. pic.twitter.com/o2YAzwJL6U — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 27, 2020

The video teaser also mentions that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display.

Samsung Galaxy M51: Leaked Specifications

According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It will feature a 60hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 420 nits.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore states that the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. According to SamMobile, the device will come with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The device is said to run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M51 will sport a quad camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP wide angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it will come with a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

