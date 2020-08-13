Here’s what we know about entry-level Realme C12 and C15

Realme C15 will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with a standby time of 57 days. (Image: Realme)

Realme is looking to launch two new C-series smartphones in India on August 18, the Realme C12 and Realme C15. The announcement was made on its official website, where it has listed a few key features of the devices and has stated that the devices will be launched in India on August 18 at 12:30 PM via a pre-recorded event streamed via YouTube. Apart from the key features, the website also provides us with a few glimpses at the upcoming devices.

Realme C12, Realme C15: Price in India

To recall, the company last month launched its Realme C11 entry level smartphone at Rs 7,499 for the 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The company is expected to price its Realme C12 a bit higher, starting at around Rs 8,000 for its base variant.

Realme C15, on the other hand, has already been launched in Indonesia priced at Rupiah 19,99,000 (approximately Rs 10,100) for the base 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage is priced at Rupiah 21,99,000 (approximately Rs 11,100). And lastly, the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rupiah 24,99,000 (approximately Rs 12,700). The company is expected to keep similar prices for the C15 in India also.

Realme C12: Specifications

According to the Realme C12 teaser page, the device will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which according to the company comes with a 57 days standby time. Apart from this, Realme C12 will sport a triple camera setup on the back along with a LED flash and a capacitive fingerprint sensor. On the front, the device will feature a single camera located inside of the waterdrop notch on top.

According to an earlier Geekbench listing, it will come with 3GB of RAM and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI on top.

Realme C15: Specifications

According to the teaser page, Realme C15 will also be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with a standby time of 57 days. It will also support 18W Quick Charging. The device will sport a quad-camera setup on the back and a single camera module upfront inside of the waterdrop notch. On the back, it will sport a capacitive fingerprint sensor, whereas, the bottom edge will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microUSB port.

Realme C15 has already been launched in Indonesia, which sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with Realme UI on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

It features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

