Essential reveals new GEM phone with unusually long form factor, punch-hole display

Essential has not launched a single device after unveiling its first and the only smartphone, Essential Phone, in 2017 but that is going to change soon. Andy Rubin, the Essential founder and CEO who is also credited with co-founding the Android operating system, shared the first look of the company’s upcoming phone that has a unique design and the form factor looks more like a TV-remote than a smartphone.

Rubin shared a short video and few live images of the devices showing its “GEM Colorshift material” and the “new UI for radically different form factor”. Later, the official Twitter handle of Essential also tweeted official pictures of the device.

Essential had filed for a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the “GEM” name, and so, we believe that the new phone from the company will be called as the Essential GEM.

In the video, we can see four GEM phones changing colours with the changing viewing angle. There is a camera bump on the back which carries a single sensor. The phone also seems to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and the LED flash is hosted at the top of the device to the left corner.

Rubin also shared the front portion of the phone where the screen carries a large cutout at the top-left corner for the selfie camera and reserving the top space for the notification panel, same as we’ve seen in the Motorola One Vision and One Action. As Rubin claims, the UI looks quite different with the apps opened up like cards on the long screen.

GEM Colorshift material pic.twitter.com/QJStoiDleH — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) October 8, 2019

Essential has revealed earlier that it is working on an AI-powered phone that will have a small screen and will be controlled primarily using voice commands. As per the report, the phone will be able to book appointments on a user’s behalf and mimic the user to automatically respond to messages. It looks like Essential GEM is the same phone that was reported earlier.

An Essential spokesperson told The Verge that this is the company’s new phone and it is under early testing with Essential team outside the lab. There is no word when Essential will launch the device and the details are scarce. However, an XDA Developers report states that the Essential’s next phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor and run Android 10 out of the box.