Essential Phone discontinued, company working on launching its successor soon

Essential, the smartphone company started by Android co-creator Andy Rubin, will no longer be selling the Essential PH-1 smartphone. The company has confirmed that they have sold out their whole inventory and that they will not be adding any new inventory for the same.

Instead, Essential has said that they are currently working on bringing their next mobile to the market. Additionally, the company will continue selling PH-1’s accessories and keep providing software updates and customer support for the same.

Essential PH-1 was one of the first smartphones to adopt the waterdrop style notched display to the market initially introduced at a price of $699 (approximately Rs 49,000). By the end of its run, the device was selling for $224 (approximately Rs 15,000) on Amazon.

According to various reports, the device wasn’t performing well in the market and the company was shelving its plans for the Essential Phone 2.

However, after this comment released by the company, it seems as if the company is not shelving any plans for the PH-1’s successor, and might launch it around the same time PH-1 was launched in 2019.

Essential PH-1 sports a 5.7-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1312 pixels and a 19:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with an Adreno 540 GPU.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock avatar and is backed by a 3,040mAh non-removable battery.

The device comes with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP RGB sensor paired with a 13MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.