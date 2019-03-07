Essential Phone 2 patent hints at all screen on the front, in-display selfie camera

The Essential Phone 2 by Essential – the smartphone company started by Android co-creator Andy Rubin, is likely to have a 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device may also feature an in-display front camera, according to a patent which submitted to WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office). The patent was first spotted by Netherlands-based publication LetsGoDigital.

According to the patent design, on the front of the phone there is a full screen, without a notch or camera hole and there is no retractable camera. The front camera is under the display screen in the design. The back of the phone, however, looks similar to Essential PH-1, with a fingerprint reader and dual back cameras, LetsGoDigital reported.

The patent design also shows 3 buttons on the right side of the phone – the volume rockers along with the power button. At the bottom, there is a speaker grille, charging port and the SIM card slot. Just like, its predecessor Essential PH-1, there is no 3.5 mm port in the given design.

In December, Essential had discontinued the Essential PH-1 smartphone and said that they were working on bringing their next mobile to the market.

Essential PH-1 which was one of the first devices to adopt the waterdrop style notch display. It was initially introduced at a price of $699 (approximately Rs 49,000). During the end of its run in the market, the device was sold at $224 (approximately Rs 15,000) on Amazon.

It had a 5.7-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1312 pixels and a 19:10 aspect ratio. It was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with an Adreno 540 GPU. The device had a 4GB RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. It ran Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock avatar and was backed by a 3,040 mAh non-removable battery.