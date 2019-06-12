Essential Phone 2 could launch soon, hints company CEO

Toggle Menu Sections
Essential Phone 2 might be close to launch as the company CEO Andy Rubin hints on Twitter when he replied to an old thread telling the user to hold tight for the announcement.

Essential CEO Andy Rubin hints at near future launch of Essential Phone 2. (Image source: Essential)

It has been nearly two years since Essential launched its first phone Essential PH-1, which it discontinued a few months earlier from now. But looks like the company is ready to bring something new to the table as it did on May 30, 2017, when it announced the first phone with a notch, that too a waterdrop-style notch not your typical wedge shaped one. Yes, Essential was the first phone to come with a notch and not the iPhone X that was launched on September 12, 2017.

Out of the blue, Essential CEO and Android co-founder Andy Rubin replied to an old Twitter thread from 2018 informing that the company will “make an announcement” and to “hang tight”.

Rubin replied to a tweet that asked him to stop re-tweeting the request for another Essential phone, but announce something. On April 5 this year, Rubin replied to another Twitter user who was asking for him whether the company will be releasing another phone. He said that they are a consumer product company, they make cool stuff and eventually “cool stuff gets launched”.

Remove that extra chin space and the design of the Essential PH-1 looks relevant even now. However, the sales of the phone weren’t strong and the development of the device was reportedly cancelled on a second generation phone. The phone was put to the sale for $250, half its original value of $499.

Last month, an Essential Phone 2 patent submitted to WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) was spotted by LetsGoDigital. The phone is likely to have a 100 per cent screen-to-body ratio without a notch or camera hole in the screen. The front camera is placed under the display whereas the back of the phone is similar to Essential PH-1 with a fingerprint sensor and dual rear cameras.

Also read | Essential Phone 2 patent hints at all screen on the front, in-display selfie camera

To recall, Essential PH-1 features a 5.71-inch QHD display with 2560×1312 pixels resolution, 19:10 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 13MP sensors with f/1.85 aperture. The front camera on the phone is an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The Essential PH-1 is backed by a 3040 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB Type-C.

