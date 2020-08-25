An entry-level OnePlus Nord in the works: Here are the details

Entry-level OnePlus Nord in the works (Express photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

OnePlus released the Nord series just a couple of weeks ago in the country and now the manufacturer is said to be working on an entry-level device alongside a few more mid-range devices. A new leak suggests that a new Nord device is coming soon and this one is cheaper than the existing one and is said to use Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon 460 processor.

With the Nord, OnePlus joined the Rs 30,000 price segment while with the upcoming entry-level Nord device the smartphone manufacturer is said to mark its presence in a much lower price segment. Time and again, OnePlus has highlighted that it wants to bring budget phones for its consumers after ruling the premium segment.

A tipster on Twitter has now shared more details about the upcoming cheaper OnePlus device. The leakster said that the Nord device will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor which means no 5G support for the upcoming device. Past leaks have shown another 4G OnePlus phone but with Snapdragon 662 chipset.

The existing OnePlus Nord comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset that brings 5G connectivity. The Nord is currently available in the Indian as well as the European market. The company also reveals that the company will release a different version of the Nord for the US market and other markets.

Rumours so far have suggested that OnePlus is working on a Snapdragon 690 SoC powered smartphone, which could be for the US market. This device is said to be priced around Rs 20,000. The second phone that OnePlus is said to be working on is with Snapdragon 662 SoC and third is an entry-level Snapdragon 460 powered smartphone, which is likely to be under Rs 10,000. Notably, OnePlus hasn’t confirmed any of these phones yet.

OnePlus Nord is available in India with a price starting at Rs 24,999 on Amazon.in and OnePlus e-commerce store. The Nord comes packed with a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G processor, 48MP quad rear cameras (48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP), 32MP dual front cameras, 4115mAh battery with fast charging support, among others.

