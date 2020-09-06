Entry-level 5G smartphones with Snapdragon 400 series coming in 2021

5G smartphones with Snapdragon 4 series chips should cost under $200.

Affordable 5G smartphones are on the way, thanks to Qualcomm. The San Diego-based chipset giant will bring 5G connectivity to the entry-level Snapdragon 400 series in 2021. Qualcomm didn’t announce many details about the Snapdragon 4 series platform, but we do know that the chipset will support phones that will cost under $200.

Qualcomm already offers multiple mobile processors with 5G support. But for the first time, we will see the next generation of mobile internet connection coming to budget phones. The company said the Snapdragon 4 series will be a global chipset, aimed at all leading international markets. According to Qualcomm, 5G networks are now available in 35 countries, and that number is steadily increasing.

Smartphone companies like Xiaomi, Motorola and Xiaomi have plans to launch phones powered by the Snapdragon 400 series chipsets. The first set of new budget 5G smartphones will hit the market in the first quarter of 2021.

The upcoming Snapdragon 400 series is not just important for Qualcomm but for the entire smartphone industry. 5G or the fifth-generation mobile communications system promises faster data download and upload speeds. Movies will be downloaded in seconds, video calls will be less jittery and gamers can enjoy latency-free cloud gaming on the go.

Despite all the hype, the 5G era isn’t there yet. The reality is that 5G rollout has been rather slow around the world. In a country like India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market, 5G spectrum auction has been delayed. Another issue with 5G is that it is a short-range technology. In simple words, 5G requires a lot more towers. Obviously, setting up 5G in a massive country like India is going to be slow and expensive.

