Energizer Power Max P18K Pop with dual pop-up cameras to launch at MWC 2019

Avenir Telecom has confirmed that it will be launching the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop at MWC 2019. The device will feature a triple camera at the back, a pop-up dual camera on the front and will be backed by an 18,000mAh non-removable battery.

The company will be showing off the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop along with its other phones at MWC 2019. It will be taking orders at the show itself and will deliver the said orders in summer.

According to earlier information revealed by the company, Energizer Power Max P18K Pop will sport a 6.2-inch full HD+ display. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 processor paired with a Mali-G72 GPU. The device will come with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB internal storage.

It will feature a triple camera consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP and a 2MP backup sensors. On the front, it will feature a pop-up dual camera setup consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor.

All of this will be backed by an 18,000mAh battery, which the company claims will be able to provide users with up to 90 hours of calling capabilities and up to 50 days worth standby time.

The company is also expected to launch the Energizer Ultimate U620S Pop, Energizer Ultimate U630S Pop, Energizer Ultimate U650S, Energizer Ultimate U620S and Energizer Ultimate U570S at MWC 2019. It might also showcase a few KaiOS powered feature phones at the convention.