Energizer Mobile to launch 18,000mAh battery phone at MWC 2019

Energizer Mobile is gearing up to launch a new phone with 18,000mAh battery (the biggest on any smartphone ever) at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February.

Avenir Telecom, which manufactures Energizer-branded phones has announced that it will launch a total of 26 new smartphones and feature phones at MWC. The line-up will also include a foldable smartphone.

An 18,000mAh battery will be the largest on any smartphone globally. Though the company unveiled a 16,000mAh battery phone called energizer Power Max P16K Pro at MWC 2018, it was later canceled.

Energizer will announce four range of smartphones with a total of 26 devices. The high-end smartphone range will be called Energizer Ultimate which will include six high-end phones including 18,000mAh battery phone, foldable phone, and phone with pop-up cameras.

Avenir Telecom’s Energy line-up will have feature phones, while there will also be a Hardcase series for rugged smartphones. More details of the upcoming smartphones are unclear at this point.

Avenir Telecom announced its entry into the Indian market in 2017 with the launch of Energizer accessories for smartphones. The company launched chargers, tempered glasses, USB cables (micros USB and Type-C), lightning cables, Apple certified products, and more.