8 reasons why OnePlus should launch the 9RT in India!

With its “T” series, OnePlus added a whole new dimension to what was at that time its flagship killing game. The T variant offered its users a special treat– a smartphone which had all the goodness of a OnePlus flagship, and also some newer hardware, features, and design elements, all of which often made it an even sweeter than the regular OnePlus flagships, which had been released earlier in the year. This year OnePlus introduced a new OnePlus along with the usual OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

This new member of the OnePlus 9 clan was the mighty OnePlus 9R, hailed for its gaming prowess. And it is the OnePlus 9R (already known as a gaming boss) that has been given the T treatment. The OnePlus 9RT has been released in China and while there is no official word on when (or indeed if) the phone will come to India, we really think that this is one OnePlus flagship that would literally take the market by storm. Here are eight reasons why we think the OnePlus 9RT is the flagship phone that India needs:

A flagship processor? Check!

To be termed a real flagship, a smartphone needs to come with a powerful processor and the OnePlus 9RT comes with a big green tick in that department. The phone is powered by one of the most powerful processors in the business, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 , the same processor that powers other flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. To push this power even further, the phone comes with UFS 3.1 storage to give you high-speed performance all the time. Whatever you throw at the OnePlus 9RT, the phone will not only take it, it will fly with it.

Cameras that can compete with the pros

The cameras on the OnePlus 9RT are as flagship as its processor. The smartphone comes with a camera unit which can not only beat other smartphones in the same league but can also give stiff competition to the pros in business. The camera unit on the OnePlus 9RT is led by the highly-praised Sony IMX766 50 megapixel sensor, the same sensor seen on the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Along with its massive size that makes it a low light photography master, the sensor also comes with OIS that ensures you come out with steady shots even in rocky, shaky territory. The main sensor is backed by a 16MP ultrawide sensor to deliver beautiful landscape images and there is a 2MP macro camera to keep up with all your close up needs. Stunning selfies are delivered by a 16MP selfie shooter.

AI magic takes videos to another level

OnePlus has also added some serious software magic to its cameras. The OnePlus’ sensor-exclusive DOL-HDR algorithm makes shooting videos a treat even in uneven, or poor light conditions. The algorithm offers “dual-exposure controls” which captures both shorter and longer exposed visual data simultaneously. This means the camera records multiple videos at once which are then processed by AI to deliver the best possible result.

A phone that will never lose its cool

Power hungry tasks can take a toll of a smartphone’s temperature and can make even the most calm phones lose their cool (quite literally) but that will never be the case with the OnePlus 9RT. The smartphone comes with a cooling system like no other. It has a five-layer cooling materials that facilitates three dimensional cooling. The VC cooling area is 59 per cent more than seen on the OnePlus 9 and cooling is 20 per cent more efficient. So even if you keep throwing task after task on its way, the OnePlus 9RT will not lose its cool.

A stunning display, and a battery that keeps going

But what makes this powerful phone beautiful is the stunning display that it dons. The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with next to no bezels thanks to a massive 92.42 per cent screen to body ratio and 120 Hz refresh rate. The brand has used E4 luminous material to create the display which makes it a delight to use as it does not fade out even under the brightest light conditions.Its own brightness goes up to a 1300 nits, making it a brightness boss under any circumstances. To keep all the action going, the phone comes with a huge 4,500 mAh battery which can last a day of heavy usage with ease. Even if it runs out of charge, the phone comes with support for OnePlus’ iconic 65W Warp Charge support and there is a 65W adapter in the box, which can take your phone from zero to hundred per cent in less than half an hour. So you can get back to your OnePlus action in no time – speaking of which, you can charge and play games at the same time, which takes us to the next point.

Delivers a truly immersive gaming experience

The gaming additions on the OnePlus 9RT are pretty insane too. OnePlus has introduced a large volume x-axis linear motor which brings intelligent 4D haptics. This feature will make you feel every explosion and bump and twist and turn with a different kind of vibration. The phone also comes with an industry-leading 600 Hz touch sampling rate, capable of delivering a response on par with what you would get while gaming with a keyboard and mouse. To strengthen those gaming vibes, OnePlus has included an eSports ready three Wi-Fi antenna system which switches between scenarios, optimising your network performance specifically for gaming, cutting out any chance of latency making sure you never miss a beat or a bullet. Plus the stereo speakers on the phone will create an immersive soundscape that will be truly difficult to escape.

ColorOS or OxygenOS, the UI will be clean

The OnePlus 9RT was launched with ColorOS 12 in China. Will it come to India with the same or with its trademark Oxygen OS, We have no idea, but the point to remember is that it is a OnePlus product which means a clean UI will run in the phone’s veins no matter whether it is ColorOS12 or OxygenOS. You can be sure you will get a phone with a clean, uncluttered and smooth interface.

And a flagship killer Price

All of these specs and numbers suggest that the OnePlus 9RT can walk shoulder to shoulder with its flagship siblings. While it matches them in specs and features, it is likely that the phone will come with a price well below the OnePlus 9, which is already the best value for money flagship smartphone in the market. In China, the smartphone was released at 3,199 Yuan which roughly translates into Rs. 37,300. Even factoring in taxes and duties, there is a good chance that the OnePlus 9RT will come with a lighter price tag as compared to the OnePlus 9, which will make it a true flagship killer. In best OnePlus tradition. Which is why we would love to see it in India!