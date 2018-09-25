Early users of Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max report poor connectivity issues

Some iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users have also pointed out that signal receptivity was better on previous generation iPhones including the iPhone 7. Some iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users have also pointed out that signal receptivity was better on previous generation iPhones including the iPhone 7.

Apple officially unveiled its 2018’s line-up of new iPhones at a launch event in San Jose, California on September 12 and last week, the iPhone XS and XS Max went up for sale in various global markets including the US, Singapore, Berlin and more. They are currently open for pre-orders in India as well with a sale starting from September 28.

But in less than a week, early adopters of the all-new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have reported problems with poor cellular and Wi-Fi signal strength on Twitter and Reddit. Surprisingly enough, some users have also pointed out that signal receptivity was better on previous generation iPhones, like the iPhone 7.

According to reports, this problem is unlikely to be confined to one carrier. In its detailed report, WiWavelength – a blog covering wireless technology, showed some data obtained from lab tests, confirming that new iPhones indeed struggle, courtesy of weaker signal strength compared to last year’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

Also Read: Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR – India prices, specs, sale date and more

Although Apple is yet to respond to these reports, they come as a bit of a surprise given the fact that latest iPhones four antennas, unlike last year’s iPhones.

Apple iPhone XR price in India starts at Rs 76,900 for 64GB storage variant and goes all the way up to Rs 91,900 for 256GB storage variant. The iPhone XR will be up for pre-orders from October 19, while the sale is expected to start from October 26.

Meanwhile, the iPhone XS and XS Max 64GB storage variants will start at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900 respectively and climb all the way up to Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,44,900 respectively for 512GB storage variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd