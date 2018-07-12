MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.7.5 adds anti-rollback protection: Do not downgrade your Redmi Note 5 Pro

Google’s Android Oreo rollback protection is a security feature under which the operating system prevents the users from downgrading their smartphone. Google’s Android Oreo rollback protection is a security feature under which the operating system prevents the users from downgrading their smartphone.

Xiaomi’s new MIUI 10 8.7.5 Global Beta ROM has a change that users, especially those who like to tinker with their smartphones might not appreciate. Xiaomi is adding a new feature which enables Android Oreo’s anti-rollback protection. This means users will not have the option of downgrading their smartphone’s OS or ROM after they upgrade to a new one.

According to a report on XDA Developers, the problem is that Redmi Note 5 Pro users who tried downgrading their devices and did not know about the feature, now find that their smartphones are bricked. Xiaomi has also addressed the issue on their MIUI forum post.

The post reads, “To maintain system stability and ensure the security of the device, we have introduced a mechanism of anti-rollback. After you have updated to MIUI 10 Public ROM 8.7.5 or ROM afterwards, you can not downgrade your ROM to previous Stable ROM and Beta ROM.”

Xiaomi says that those who have updated devices to MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.5 or ROM afterwards, should not try to downgrade the ROM of your device. “Otherwise, your device will be bricked, which may also affect your device stability. If your device has been bricked, please go to the nearest Mi service centre for help,” says the company.

To avoid the problems users should unlock the device’s bootloader and flash another ROM onto the device before upgrading to the new Global Beta, says Xiaomi.

However, Google implemented a way to disable it, but the option is nowhere to be seen on Xiaomi devices.

