Does Samsung Galaxy Fold survive being folded outwards? Let’s find out

Samsung Galaxy Fold was plagued with issues long before its planned launch. The company had sent devices to the media for review ahead of its launch and most of them spoilt the device within days of usage. Samsung then recalled the devices for further testing and improvement and is now shipping the device to various regions.

The company did make a few changes to help the device last longer. But do the changes really improve the device’s durability? JerryRigEverything a YouTuber put the device to his durability test and here’s what he found during the test:

In the video, he subjected the newly fixed Samsung Galaxy Fold to a number of harsh tests including a bend test, scratch test, flame test and dust resistance test.

During the scratch test, the device’s outer display, which is made out of glass reacts in a similar fashion to other phones currently available in the market. The device starts scratching at level six of mohs hardness scale, with deeper grooves at level seven. Coming to the foldable display, it started scratching at level two, which is a bit of a downer. In the video, he was even able to fully scratch up the display with his fingernails.

While checking out what materials have been used to make the device, he accidentally poked the flexible display, which ended up killing a huge line of pixels making that part of the display white. After this, the display stopped responding properly.

Though Samsung warns users that the device is not water or dust resistant, he put some sand onto the device’s inner display to see how it reacts for scratching. The display did scratch up a bit, but the major damage that happened to the device was that some of the sand found its way into the device’s internals. After which the device made weird grinding sounds whenever the hinge was operated.

A test that might destroy plastic screens causing them to melt is the flame test. During which an open flame from a lighter is put against a smartphone to see when does its pixels die and if they recover or not. During this test, both the inner and the outer screens were able to recover completely showing no damage.

Lastly, the bend test is where a folding phone will be put to the biggest test. During the video, JerryRigEverything applied a lot of pressure to try and fold the phone in the opposite direction. And to no avail, the phone didn’t even make a cracking sound.