Does OnePlus 6T exist? New leak indicates this could be the next launch

It has been a trend for OnePlus to launch a T-variant of their current generation of flagship devices. The T-variant of their device will bring in a few minor upgrades before the company launches the next flagship smartphone. According to a report by a website PiunikaWeb, OnePlus 6T will be launching very soon. Usually, the T variant is launched in November-December time-frame.

According to the report by PiunikaWeb, a OnePlus forum assistant head moderator on the official company forum confirmed the existence of OnePlus 6T which is slated to release in a few months. A confused user asked on the forum, whether they should go in for OnePlus 6 or wait a bit for the 6T, to which the assistant head moderator replied “If you want to wait for 6T please do as it will be out in coming months. When ..we need to wait for the official announcement.”

This might be a hint that OnePlus will soon release the 6T. However, the post was made by a moderator and not by an employee of the company. So we recommend that you take this information with a pinch of salt. As of now nothing much is known about the supposed device.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed that the next generation of its flagship smartphone will be 5G ready. Till date, the supposed flagship was being said to be the OnePlus 7, however, if this report turns out to be true the OnePlus 6T might be the smartphone to be the said 5G ready smartphone.

OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and three internal storage variants: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. This phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery and runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 5.1 skin on top.

As for the cameras, OnePlus 6 sports a dual-rear camera setup consisting of a primary 16MP sensor and a secondary 20MP sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP camera sensor for taking selfies. The OnePlus 6 starts in India from Rs 34,999, while the 8GB RAM/256GB variant is worth Rs 39,999, and the 8GB RAM/256GB variant is priced at Rs 44,999.

