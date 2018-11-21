Digital Wellbeing feature released for Nokia phones running Android Pie: Report

Digital Wellbeing feature that lets users more control over how much time they spend on apps, is now available for all Nokia phones running Android 9.0 Pie. According to a NokiaPowerUser report, this has been rolled out for Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 5.1 Plus in addition to Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The feature was previously released in beta preview for Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus and this was confirmed by HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas in a tweet. The two phones are now out of beta and are running stable version of Android Pie.

Prior to this, Digital Wellbeing was limited to Google’s Pixel smartphones including Pixel 2 and Pixel 3. It was first rolled out for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 smartphones earlier this year. The app is similar to Apple’s Screentime in iOS 12, which has rolled out to all iPhones from 5s and above.

Digital Wellbeing essentially lets users monitor the overall time they spend on their smartphone as well as on a particular app. The app also allows users to set time limit for apps for the ones where they feel they spend the most time. The icon for apps for which time limit has been set is grayed out once app limit is breached for the day.

Digital Wellbeing also has a Do Not Disturb feature, which will silence all visual interruptions that appear on the screen and fades the screen to grayscale before bedtime. The Wind Down mode switches on Night Light. Google also shows users the amount of time they have spent on its video sharing platform, YouTube.