Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy Z Fold 2 announcement on August 5?

The sequel to last year’s Galaxy Fold might be revealed during Samsung’s “Galaxy Unpacked” event on August 5. On Sunday, the tech major tweeted “One fold, infinite possibilities. Unpacked on August 5, 2020” with a short video that seemingly suggests the arrival of the anticipated foldable phone.

While Samsung did not reveal the name of the handset, the mention of “fold” in the text more or less confirms the existence of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Plus, the butterfly-shaped image in the video does remind of the original Galaxy Fold – Samsung used a butterfly to depict the foldable nature of the smartphone.

The successor to the Galaxy Fold 2 is highly anticipated, which will reportedly bring a lot of design changes. It’s being said that the Galaxy Fold 2’s external display will measure 6.23-inches, while the internal display will measure 7.59-inches with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Snapdragon 865 will power the device along with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. A variant with 256GB of storage is also rumoured to launch alongside the flagship model.

A new look unfolds.

05.08.2020 pic.twitter.com/OHaF4zCy2C — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) July 19, 2020

Samsung’s tweet comes days after XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach tweeted the Galaxy Z Fold 2 announcement will likely happen in October. Weinbach said that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 might not be launched during Samsung’s August 5th Unpacked event because the software for the foldable phone would take at least 2 months to be finalised.

The South Korean tech giant is one of the few phone companies betting big on foldable phones. The original Galaxy Fold had many design flaws that forced Samsung to delay its launch by several months. Earlier this year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip, a flip-style foldable phone.

