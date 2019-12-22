Poco F2 coming in 2020: Did Pocophone global head just confirm the launch?

A tweet from Pocophone Global head started speculations for Poco F2 launch in 2020. A tweet from Pocophone Global head started speculations for Poco F2 launch in 2020.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Pocophone or Poco made its debut last year with the Poco F1 and being an affordable flagship, the device became a hit for the brand. Users have been waiting for its successor, and even though the brand did not reveal its plan for the Poco F2, users are jumping at conclusions on the slightest hint.

Recently, Pocophone Global head Alvin Tse tweeted, “You will hear more from POCO in 2020” with a heart emoji at the end. This sparked the speculation for the arrival of Poco F2 in 2020.

However, he deleted the tweet later probably because it grew out of hands. We cannot say for sure whether Alvin Tse hinted at the arrival of Poco F2 or the Android Q update for the Poco F1.

There are tons of rumours, alleged leaks, and speculations around the Poco F2 but nothing is concrete. Earlier it was speculated that Xiaomi might launch the Redmi K20 Pro as the Poco F2 in India but that didn’t turn out to be true. The future for the Poco brand came into doubt when the brand’s operational head Jai Mani called it quit earlier this year weeks after the launch of the Redmi K20 series in the country.

In a statement to ET, Xiaomi said, “For Poco, nothing changes because of an executive leaving and work will go on as planned.” While Xiaomi never confirms killing off the Poco brand, it also does not openly talk about it either.

An IDC analyst in July also claimed that Xiaomi might be planning to scrap the Poco brand in favour of its existing lineups. Also, since Redmi is now making flagship devices, it is hard to say if the Poco F2 ever sees the light of day.

