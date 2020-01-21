Did Poco just tease Poco F2? Here is what’s in store for fans

Poco shared a teaser video confirming the arrival of a new phone. Poco shared a teaser video confirming the arrival of a new phone.

Poco today shared a new video teaser on Twitter announcing the start of its second innings in India. “#POCOIsHere and it’ll give chills to others. IYKWWM. Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact,” Poco said in the tweet. The post comes days after Xiaomi announced that its sub-brand Poco will operate as an independent brand with its own team

The video starts off like a spy-gaming simulation with words like “execute_TAKEOVER_2.0?” and Poco S02 E01– hinting at the upcoming arrival of the successor to the Poco F1 smartphone. C Manmohan, General Manager Poco India, quoted the tweet, “In the past year, people have asked me just 1 thing. You already know what that is!”

Poco F2 is coming

For the past couple of months, Poco fans have been asking C Manmohan and Manu Kumar Jain, the Xiaomi India head, about the arrival of Poco F2 at every chance they got. And finally, Poco gave a heads up. However, based on the leaks and rumours, there’s a chance that Poco fans will get to see a total of three Poco devices in 2020.

Poco F2 Lite and Poco X2

Recently, an anonymous tipster sent images of Poco device to RevAtlas. The leak suggests that the phone is dubbed Poco F2 Lite and comes with a dot-notch similar to the Redmi Note 8. The Poco F2 Lite is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor and backed by a 5000mAh battery.

#POCOIsHere and it’ll give chills to others. IYKWWM 😉

Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact. pic.twitter.com/wJPWgDgwCn — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

Earlier, another Poco device with the name Poco X2 was spotted on Geekbench with 8GB of RAM and running the Android 10 operating system. The phone was powered by an unknown processor codenamed as “phoenixin” and managed to score 547 and 1767 in single and multi-core scores respectively.

C Manmohan has only hinted at the arrival of Poco F2 and did not hint at the existence of other two devices so we suggest that you do not get super excited about the Poco F2 Lite or the Poco X2.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd