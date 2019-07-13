Delhi among locations where fixed Samsung Galaxy Fold is being tested: Report

Toggle Menu Sections
Samsung has started testing its foldable Galaxy Fold smartphone in the public in India, according to a report by SamMobile. The site has put out an image of the Galaxy Fold in some person's hands said to be clicked in the Delhi Metro.

The Galaxy Fold was a closely guarded secret, with the world only getting a look at the phone when the company showcased the device at its Unpacked event this year.

Samsung has started testing its foldable Galaxy Fold smartphone in the public in India, according to a report by SamMobile. The site has put out an image of the Galaxy Fold in some person’s hands said to be clicked in the Delhi Metro. This suggests that Samsung might have fixed the display issues of the device and is testing out the smartphone ahead of its re-launch later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Fold was a closely guarded secret, which was revealed only at the company’s Unpacked event this year. This has led many to believe that the display issues that initial users of the device faced were because Samsung did not test it the real world at all.

Due to the emergence of this leak, it seems as if Samsung has a wider rollout plan for the Fold and will be bringing it to a lot more countries at the same time than initially expected. (Image: SamMobile)

Now, it seems like the company wants to make sure of the Galaxy Fold’s durability and usability before it hits the markets again. Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh also recently revealed that the company is testing more than 2,000 units of the fixed Galaxy Fold, though he did not reveal whether the testing is being done internally or in the real world.

Samsung could have a wider rollout plan for the Galaxy Fold, which is expected to be available in more countries at the same time than initially expected. According to a recent rumour, the device will get its retail launch sometime during the upcoming holiday season.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 7: ToF camera, no headphone jack, expected price

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Fold reviewers complained of display issues with the device after which the company said it will re-launch the phone. The display broke as some reviewers tried to remove the protective film, which is similar to a screen guard, on the internal screen. However, the display issues were reported even by people who did not attempt any such thing.

