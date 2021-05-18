COVID-19: Xiaomi, vivo, Oppo and Poco extend warranty on smartphones due to lockdowns

Xiaomi, vivo, Oppo and Poco have all extended warranty on smartphones, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns in place in most parts of the country. The move will ensure that if a user’s device gives any hardware trouble during the period, at least they won’t have to worry about warranty expiring, even if they can’t get it fixed immediately. The lockdown in many parts of the country means that service centres are also shut.

Here’s a look at the measures that the companies have announced and what users need to keep in mind about these warranty extensions.

Xiaomi, Poco phones: Warranty extension

Xiaomi has extended warranty for two months. This will apply for all phones which had warranty expiring in May or June or 2021. So if your phone’s warranty would have ended in May 2021, now it will be valid till July 31, 2021. Keep in mind if your phone’s warranty has already expired, then there is no extension.

Poco has also announced a warranty extension for two months. Again this applies to everyone whose warranty expires in the month of May or June, 2021.

Oppo mobile phones warranty extension

Oppo has extended the repair warranty for all eligible products until June 30, 2021. The extension is applicable to products whose warranty expires during lockdown period, according to the company. The scheme is applicable across product categories including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones.

OPPO also said that service centres will remain closed till the lockdown is applicable in the different parts of the country. For customers who want to check the status of the operations real time, they can do so via WhatsApp on the following number: +91-9871502777.

vivo warranty extension

vivo is extending warranty period by 30 days in all lockdown imposed areas. The extension is calculated from the day when the service centre resumes business. According to the company, this policy will address concerns of all those who cannot visit a service centre to avail service due to lockdown. It has also announced a free-of-cost handset pick-and-drop service for customers depending upon the current situation of the state.