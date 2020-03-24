COVID-19 outbreak: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme Narzo 10 sale dates pushed back, vivo V19 launch delayed

Coronavirus impact on smartphone industry: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale delayed, vivo delays launch of V19. Coronavirus impact on smartphone industry: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale delayed, vivo delays launch of V19.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to have an impact on the smartphone industry. Earlier, players like Samsung, Oppo, and Realme confirmed that they were suspending production in factories because of the ongoing lockdown. Vivo has also reportedly suspended production, though the company did not confirm this. The lockdown is also having an impact on upcoming sales, and launches for upcoming devices from some companies.

While Redmi Note 9 Pro Max’s sale has been delayed, the upcoming Realme Narzo phones are also likely to see a delay in their sale, though the launch event is taking place on March 26 as scheduled. Xiaomi is however, continuing with the Mi 10 5G launch event on March 31, though the sale could be delayed given the phone is not made in India and is being directly imported into the market. A look at the delays in sales, launches given the coronavirus impact.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale delayed, no confirmed date given

Xiaomi has delayed the launch of its Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India due to the ongoing lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Redmi Note 9 Pro series was launched last week in India, and while the Redmi Note 9 Pro has already gone on sale, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which has a 64MP camera at the back was supposed to go on sale on March 25.

The company relies on third-party contract manufacturers, but given there is lockdown in most districts in India, it is likely that operations will be impacted. However, the more affordable Redmi Note 9 Pro is going on sale today on Amazon India and Mi.com.

Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain tweeted that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale has been postponed, though he did not confirm an exact date for when the phone will go on sale. The company has also announced that it plans to donate N95 masks to help fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor and support NaVIC, which is India’s own navigation satellite system. However, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a higher 64MP camera, comes with 33W fast charging and also has a 32MP front camera. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48MP camera, 18W fast charging and a 16MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 14,999 going up to Rs 18,999 with the highest version offering 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Realme Narzo 10, 10A sale date likely to be delayed

As noted yesterday, Realme confirmed that it was also shutting down production in the Greater Noida region. The brand is also getting ready to launch its upcoming smartphones, Realme Narzo 10 and 10A, which are supposed to be part of a new series. While the launch event is taking place on March 26, Realme says the livestream has been pre-recorded.

It also said that the actual sale dates which might be mentioned during the online event could change, given this was recorded before a lockdown was ordered. There’s no confirmation on when these Realme phones will go on sale for now.

Vivo V19 launch delayed

Vivo has also confirmed that it is delaying the launch of its new V19 smartphone, which was due to launch in India on March 26. In a statement on Twitter, the company said, “the well being of our customers, partners, employees and fellow citizens is our number one priority. Hence, we have decided to suspend all our new product launches starting from V19, while we fight this crisis and focus our time and resources towards COVID-19 relief efforts.”

Just like Xiaomi, vivo said they too are in the process of procuring and donating surgical and N95 masks for doctors and healthcare workers. There’s no word on when the phone will launch, but some reports claim it will take place on April 3. The V19 is supposed to come with six cameras, a quad-camera set up on the back, and two front cameras.

