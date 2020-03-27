COVID-19 impact: Oppo, Realme, Honor and Huawei announce extended warranty on products

Huawei and Honor have both announced extended warranty for their products in light of the COVID-19 lockdown. (Image source: Huawei Twitter) Huawei and Honor have both announced extended warranty for their products in light of the COVID-19 lockdown. (Image source: Huawei Twitter)

With COVID-19 outbreak resulting in a complete lockdown in India for 21 days, many smartphone companies are now offering an extended warranty to customers for their devices. One reason is that service centres from most brands are closed and if people do not need to repair their device, they will unlikely be able to do so. Players like Oppo, Realme, Huawei and its sub-brand Honor have announced that they will extend the warranty on smartphones and other accessories for customers in view of the lockdown. Here’s what each player has announced so far.

Oppo and extended warranty

For customers who found that the warranty on their devices ended on March 23, 2020, they will be able to get an extension. Oppo is also providing this for accessories. Customers can avail the offer warranty extension for products purchased from authorised offline and online platforms.

So for smartphones, which usually come with a 12 month warranty, there will be an extension. Oppo in the terms and conditions on its website notes that it will extend the warranty till the situation normalises or any other date as may be communicated by the company. So there is no clear date till which the warranty is extended.

The exact timelines will be updated through online channels or website once the lockdown is relaxed, according to terms and conditions.

For chargers, earphones and other accessories the warranty is six months, and for battery it is 12 months. Oppo is also extending warranty for these devices. A customer will have to show a valid warranty card and valid purchase invoice to claim this extended warranty.

If they are unable to show the documents, then Oppo will calculate this warranty from the date of activation or post ninetieth day from the date of manufacturing, whichever is earlier. The conditions also say that Oppo will consider the lockdown period & extend the warranty till the situation gets normal.

The company is also extending the validity of offers such as one-time screen replacement and complete damage protection. For now, Oppo has suspended all on-ground repair operations. There is only an online service to help customers with basic issues or software-related problems.

Realme has also extended warranty on its products. (Image credit: Realme Twitter) Realme has also extended warranty on its products. (Image credit: Realme Twitter)

Realme to extend warranty

Realme customers who purchased devices between March 15 to April 30 will get an extended replacement period of 30 days, in case they wish to return a device. Realme will also offer extended warranty till May 31 for those whose warranty expires between March 20 to April 30. The extended warranty applies to accessories as well, and not just Realme smartphones.

Huawei and Honor extend warranty

Huawei announced on Twitter that it was extending the service to June 30, across all devices. This would include smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, chargers, etc. Anyone whose warranty is expiring between March 21 to June 21, 2020 will be eligible for the extension.

Honor also announced that it will provide extended warranty on its phones, wearables, etc to customers till June 30. Once again, customers whose warranty expires between March 21 to June 21 will get the benefit.

In a statement, Honor said it was complying with the recent directives around the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. In view of this, Honor has also temporarily closed its service centres across the country till further notice. Like Oppo, the company is continuing to run the online call centre to provide continuous support to consumers, though it added that it might take longer to respond to consumer queries owing to the very limited manpower and resource.

