Covid-19 impact: iQoo 3 gets price drop in India, now starts at Rs 34,990

The price cut of iQoo 3 comes at a time when smartphone makers have been badly impacted by the coronavirus lockdown in India. The price cut of iQoo 3 comes at a time when smartphone makers have been badly impacted by the coronavirus lockdown in India.

iQoo 3, India’s first Snapdragon 865 powered smartphone, has a new price. Vivo spin-off brand iQoo on Friday announced a price cut on all the variants of the iQoo 3. The phone now starts at Rs 34,990.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model now starts Rs 34,990 (down from Rs 38,990). The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model now retail for Rs 37,990 (down from Rs 41,900). Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will cost Rs 44,990 (down from Rs 46,990).

The iQoo 3 was pitched as India’s first Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone. The handset offers top-end specifications like the Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB RAM, 48MP quad cameras and 55W fast charging support, and 5G. The phone is available in three models, and only the top-end variant is limited to 5G and 12GB RAM. iQoo says it will start selling the device once the government lifts the lockdown.

The price cut of iQoo 3 comes at a time when smartphone makers have been badly impacted by the coronavirus lockdown in India. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government of India ordered a nationwide lockdown on March 24, closing down businesses and limiting the movements of 1.3 billion people. Originally planned to last 21 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently extended the lockdown, which is expected to be lifted on May 3. Sales of mobile phones are now expected to resume after May 3.

For iQoo 3, though, the challenge also comes in the form of OnePlus 8 and iPhone SE. And the competition in the high-end segment will only increase once Xiaomi and Motorola bring their respective flagships to India.

iQoo is a new smartphone player in India. The BBK-owned brand made its debut in India in the beginning of this year. The brand is headquartered in Bengaluru.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd