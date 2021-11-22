Could the iPhone 14 series finally drop Lightning for USB-C?

The latest set of leaks on the upcoming iPhone 14 series could be one of the most important ones in recent years. Since the iPhone came into existence, Apple has added its own ports to its phones for charging and data transfers. However, it now seems the iPhone series could finally make a much-needed switch to USB-C.

Leaker ‘LeaksApplePro’ who has had a mixed record with accurate leaks, has now suggested via iDropNews that Apple is considering replacing the Lightning port on the iPhone 14 with a USB-C port. However, the report also adds that the entire iPhone 14 lineup may not see the switch, and only the Pro and Pro Max variants could switch to USB-C.

Why the rumour holds more weight in 2021

Apple adopting a USB-C port is something that has been claimed before and we will likely see it again if the iPhone 14 series does stick to Lightning. However, 2021 could be the year that Apple makes the switch. This is because Apple is also facing legal and environmental issues that may force the company into making the USB-C switch.

US and EU bodies have pushed tech brands towards normalising a single charging cable standard, which happens to be USB-C. The move is gaining momentum because of its perks, including reduction of electronic waste.

Why the iPhone could actually benefit from USB-C

The Apple iPhone series is the only mainstream one using their own port, in an era where even audio accessories, displays, laptops and even tablets have all adopted the universal Type-C port design. Even Apple’s own tablets and MacBooks use the Type-C port now, making the decision to stick to Lightning on iPhones arguably a pointless one.

This is especially true for iPhone users, who have to carry a Lightning cable or adapter everywhere they go, while most, if not all of their other tech is now charged by a single USB-C cable. This also makes things messy for third-party accessory makers, who must either adopt USB-C and cater their device to Android users, adopt Lightning to cater to the iOS fan-base, or make separate variants of their accessories for both parties. This still leaves these accessories with no interoperability.

There’s no denying that a switch to USB-C starting next year could help new iPhone buyers more than ever, especially if they have other Apple devices such as a MacBook or iPad, which are all on Type-C USB now.