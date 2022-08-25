Could Apple’s iPhone 14 be the last iPhone with Lightning port and does it matter?

Apple is getting ready to introduce the iPhone 14 series on September 7, which is expected to come in four variants. And while the iPhone 14 series will introduce some changes–including a new iPhone 14 Max variant— it could also mark an important milestone in the product’s history. These could be the last set of iPhones to launch with the Lightning port. And there are several reasons why. We take a look at the Lightning Port could be on its way out.

European and the one charging port rule

The one big reason that Apple might have to make this switch is the European Union which has already passed a law for a single charging port on all mobile phones. Under the new law by the autumn of 2024, Apple may no longer be allowed to sell iPhones with its signature Lightning connector in most European countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal and many more. EU has made Type-C the standard default port for all mobile phones, tablets, and even cameras.

As a result, Apple will then have three choices – either stop selling its iPhones in Europe (unlikely) or switch to the more universal USB Type-C port for charging or make an iPhone that doesn’t have any ports at all and only charges wirelessly. The last one is also very unrealistic at this point in time.

Of course, Apple can still launch another iPhone series in 2023 (the iPhone 15-series) with a Lightning port before it needs to cut the port off in favour of a universal solution since the law comes in place in 2024. But then the sales of this iPhone 15 series will be highly affected as Apple will only be able to sell it for under a year. The company usually sells a newly launched iPhone at its stores or via retailers for at least a couple of years (which is why you can still buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 11) before it is phased out.

But with the new EU laws kicking in between September and November 2024, a Lightning-bearing iPhone 15 from 2023 wouldn’t last long on the store shelves. More importantly, the EU is not the only place looking at this one port rule. The Indian government is also exploring a rule for one charger for all devices and is currently in consultation with various industry stakeholders.

This is why many believe the iPhone 14 could be the last iPhone with a Lightning port, including noted Apple Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo. He has said that Apple will transition to a USB-C iPhone from next year, which could improve transfer and charging speeds, though the final details will still depend on iOS support. Kuo has been predicting this for some time, but given the EU rules, Apple will likely have to make the move soon.

Keep in mind, that the latest iPads are already supporting Type-C USB charging, and even MacBooks support the feature. While some of the newer MacBooks have seen a return of Magsafe charging, users can still rely on Type-C USB ports to charge these devices. Also, while the EU rule doesn’t affect Apple’s products or sales in other countries, it simply wouldn’t make sense for the Cupertino-based tech giant to launch two different iPhone variants, a Type-C one for Europe and a Lightning one for the rest of the world.

The Lightning port has been living on borrowed time

Whether Apple makes the switch to USB-C or not, the Lightning port will soon belong in a museum either way. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Lightning port device you use today will be rendered useless. You can still use lightning to Type-C adapters and cables which are easy to find.

Adapters that let you connect USB type-C and Lightning ports are common finds in accessory shops.

In the long term, the Lightning port’s days are numbered. As a result, you will slowly find the industry phasing out the lightning port and any Lightning-based accessories will also disappear. A good example to look back at is the outdated micro-USB port which was thriving until a couple of years ago. Even when top-tier phones had switched to USB-C, we could still find a plethora of budget phones, TWS earbuds, and other accessories running on micro-USB. But in the last two years, these have been phased out by most companies.

So should you buy the iPhone 14 or wait for the next era of iPhone ports?

Circling back to the upcoming iPhone 14, the answer is quite simple – it wouldn’t matter as much as you probably think it does. When the world moves to a newer port, it’s a gradual process and not a light switch that flicks off in a second. Even if the iPhone 14 is the last iPhone with a Lightning connector, it will still be usable for years, as long as you have a Lightning charging cable, which you will definitely find for the next few years.

The real question arises when you add longevity into the equation. If you’re someone who likes to buy a new iPhone and use it for over four years (like the many iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 users out there today), you may be stuck with a Lightning port phone for some time. The end result: you will be forced to carry that one extra cable at all times, while the rest of the world and devices move to Type-C.