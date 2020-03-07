Coronavirus prevention: How to clean your phone

Most people might think that just wiping off their smartphones will do the trick, however, that is not effective at all. (Image: Pixabay) Most people might think that just wiping off their smartphones will do the trick, however, that is not effective at all. (Image: Pixabay)

COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) is currently at a record high, and has currently spread in over 90 countries. To prevent being affected from the virus, people are using hand sanitizers, masks and more. However, there’s one item many might be ignoring: their smartphones.

Most people might think that just wiping off their smartphones will do the trick, however, that is not effective at all. You can also not use many of the cleaning products that you might use to disinfect other surfaces as they might damage the device.

So today we explain the ways you can clean your smartphone to be safe from Coronavirus.

With rubbing alcohol

If you are highly worried about germs, you can use isopropyl alcohol instead. For this method, mix two portions of distilled water and one portion of isopropyl alcohol. Now spray the solution on to a microfiber cloth and immediately start wiping down your smartphone with it as isopropyl alcohol is quite volatile and will dry out quickly.

After this use a dry cloth to wipe down the water and the alcohol remnants and turn on your smartphone. You can also use alcohol wipes or lens wipes available via your local pharmacy.

Getting a UV light sanitizer

If you do not want any sort of liquid to clean your smartphone, you can think of investing into a UV-C light sanitizer to kill off all the germs present on your smartphone. However, take note, this is the most expensive method of all.

Clean your case also

Another point to note, cleaning your phone will not do anything if you have a dirty cover on it. While cleaning the phone, also clean the cover. If you have a plastic/silicone case, soak it in a soapy water solution and rinse off with water.

For leather cases, clean them with a soapy water solution applied onto a microfiber cloth and then wipe them off. Wood cases can be cleaned with a water and vinegar solution and then washed off with clean water.

