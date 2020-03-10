Coronavirus outbreak: How to disinfect a phone or a tablet

Here’s how you can clean your smartphone or tablet without damaging the screen or internals. Here’s how you can clean your smartphone or tablet without damaging the screen or internals.

Coronavirus infections in India continue to jump, prompting health authorities to begin considering special measures in case of a COVID-19 outbreak. Amid growing concern over the coronavirus outbreak, we are constantly told to wash our hands, keep a sanitiser with you every time you step out of home and cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. But no one tells us that our smartphones can spread Covid-19.

According to an analysis from the Journal of Hospital Infection, coronavirus can live on surfaces like glass, metal or plastic for up to nine days. Meanwhile, The University of Arizona found back in 2012 that mobile phones carry 10 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. That means keeping your smartphone clean is one thing you cannot ignore.

But cleaning your smartphone or a tablet can be tricky. Considering how delicate the screen on the phone is, you need to be extra careful while cleaning your device. Don’t worry — there is a right way to disinfect your phone or tablet.

How to disinfect a phone or a tablet

Here’s the process you need to follow, recommended by Apple and Samsung

Apple

Apple has updated its support page for how to clean its devices like the iPhone or iPad. The company now says it’s ok to disinfectant wipes to clean your iPhone and other Apple devices. Previously, Apple advised users not to use cleaning products because they sometimes damage the special coating or screens that prevent fingerprints.

How to clean your iPhone or iPad

*Make sure you unplug your iPhone or iPad before cleaning them.

*In case you are using a disinfecting wipe, gently wipe down the hard surfaces with the cloth.

*If you don’t have a disinfecting wipe, you can wipe the screen and surfaces with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth.

*Don’t use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives that might scratch the screen.

*Don’t spray cleaners directly on the phone.

How to clean your Android smartphone or tablet

Different manufacturers have different instructions for disinfecting your smartphone without damaging it, so it is advisable to check your manufacturer’s website.

How to clean your Samsung smartphone

*Unplug your Galaxy smartphone before cleaning it.

*Gently wipe the glass smoothly with a clean and soft cloth. This will remove all fingerprints or dusts from your mobile or tablet screen

*If required dampen the corner of a cloth with a small amount of clean water and gently wipe your phone with the cloth going up and down the screen.

*You can use the dry corner of cloth to remove any excessive moisture left on the smartphone.

*Avoid using Windex or any cleaning solutions with strong chemicals.

