Corning Gorilla Glass 6 announced, claims to be stronger than ever

Corning has introduced Gorilla Glass 6, which the company claims it to be its most durable cover glass to date. The company says that Gorilla Glass 6 is also able to handle those smartphones that have all-glass bodies, and encompass all the design features that appear on such devices.

Corning believes that Gorilla Glass 6 will be able to handle the emerging trends of larger smartphone displays, as well as those which offer wireless charging and other customisations on the glass back. Besides its optical clarity, Gorilla Glass 6 will also meet multiple screen size challenges through touch sensitivity, scratch resistance, and an enhanced durability.

This has been made possible due to the development of a new material, besides soda lime or aluminosilicate that is expected to address the challenge of multiple drops. Even during lab tests, Gorilla Glass 6 survived 15 drops from 1 meter onto rough surfaces (on average), making it perform two times better than Gorilla Glass 5. At the moment, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is currently being evaluated by multiple customers, and expected to reach the market in the next several months. Rumour has it that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could be the first device to ship with Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

“As consumers become more dependent on their smartphones, the opportunity for potentially damaging drops is also on the rise. Now more than ever, it’s critical the cover glass provides outstanding protection,” said John Bayne, vice president and general manager, Corning Gorilla Glass. “Corning Gorilla Glass 6 improves upon Gorilla Glass 5 by surviving drops from higher heights, but, more importantly, has been engineered to survive multiple drops.”

