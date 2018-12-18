Coolpad to return to India with three new phones; launch December 20

Coolpad will be launching three new smartphones under its Mega series on December 20 in India. All the three smartphones will be sold exclusively in the offline market. The company hasn’t revealed any details as to which smartphones it might launch during the date.

Advertising

The last device under its Mega series of smartphones launched in India was the Coolpad Mega 5A. The company might launch new variants of the Mega 5A or its successor lineup on December 20.

The images sent by the company showcase the front panels of the three new smartphones, which sport notch-less white display panels. The displays come with huge bezels and one of the smartphones will also feature soft touch capacitive buttons on the bottom of the display, which means the other two smartphones will feature on-screen navigational buttons. Additionally, side profiles of two smartphones showcase a metal housing.

In other news, Coolpad recently launched a new entry level smartphone dubbed Coolpad M3 in China. It is priced at 799 Yuan (approximately Rs 8,000) and comes in Gentleman’s Enamel (Black) and Blue Sea colour options. It sports a 5.85-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1512×720 pixels.

It is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 processor paired with ‎Mali-T860 MP2 GPU. It comes with 4 GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. All of this is backed by a 2,800mAh non-removable battery.