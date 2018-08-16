Coolpad Mega 5A launched in India for price of Rs 6,999: Here are specifications

Coolpad Mega 5A is powered by the 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 820 MP1 GPU. Coolpad Mega 5A is powered by the 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 820 MP1 GPU.

Coolpad today launched a new smartphone in the Indian market, Coolpad Mega 5A. It is priced at Rs 6,999 and will be sold exclusively in the offline market in the gold colour option. Key features of the device include its 18:9 display aspect ratio, dual rear camera setup, and the face unlock feature. The company says with this new budget offering, they will be taking on smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi 5A in the offline market.

Coolpad Mega 5A sports a 5.47-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by the 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9850K processor with Mali 820 MP1 GPU. The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of internal storage expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 2,500mAh battery.

As for the camera, Coolpad Mega 5A sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of an 8MP primary camera sensor paired with a 0.3MP secondary sensor and a LED flash. On the front, the device features a 5MP camera sensor for taking selfies. Both the camera modules support features like time-lapse and slow-motion video recording.

Also Read: Coolpad Mega 5A first impressions: At Rs 6,999, another budget phone is here

The device is currently available in eight Indian states through local dealers under the Coolpad panel. These states include – Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd