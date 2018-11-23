Coolpad M3 with 4GB RAM, 2,800mAh battery launched: Price, specs

Coolpad has launched a new entry level smartphone dubbed Coolpad M3. The device is currently available in China. It is priced at 799 Yuan (approximately Rs 8,000) and comes in Gentleman’s Enamel (Black) and Blue Sea colour options. The device is currently available for consumers to pre-book on JD.com. It will go on sale starting 10am on November 28. The company has not revealed details regarding the launch of this device in other countries.

Key features include a 5.85-inch notched display, AI facial recognition technology, Android 8.1 Oreo, 2,800mAh battery and a dual camera sensor on the back.

Coolpad M3 sports a 5.85-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1512×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 processor paired with ‎Mali-T860 MP2 GPU. It comes with 4 GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. All of this is backed by a 2,800mAh non-removable battery.

In terms of security options, Coolpad M3 comes equipped with AI face recognition technology and a fingerprint reader on the back.

The device sports a dual camera sensor on the back with a 13MP primary sensor. The technical specifications of the secondary sensor are not listed on the website. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for facial recognition and taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, microUSB and a 3.5mm headphone jack.