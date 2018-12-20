Coolpad Mega 5, Mega 5C and Mega 5M launched in India: Price, specifications

Coolpad has launched three smartphones in India: Mega 5, Mega 5M and Mega 5C. Each of these budget launches will be available through offline retail stores, across major outlets. Here are more details on the specifications of each of these Coolpad devices.

Coolpad Mega 5 launch: Price, specifications

The latest model of the Coolpad Mega series features a 5.7-inch FullVision HD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Running the Mediatek MT6739 quad-core processor, the phone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

It comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage and expandable memory up to 64GB. Coolpad Mega 5 features Face Unlock, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

This phone comes with a vertically stacked dual rear camera configuration. It consists of a 13MP primary camera, a 0.3MP secondary camera as well as an LED flash module. Coolpad Mega 5 also features a 5MP front camera. It is priced at Rs 6,999, and will be available in Blue, Gold and Dark Grey colour variants.

Coolpad Mega 5C launch: Price, specifications

Sporting a 5.45-inch FullVision HD+ display, the phone comes with dual SIM support, as well as a dedicated microSD slot. Running a 1.3GHz processor, the phone is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and comes with 2500mAh battery backup.

Mega 5C comes with 1GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and expandable memory of up to 32GB. This Coolpad phone features Face Unlock, but does not hold a fingerprint sensor. The Mega 5C comes with a 5MP rear camera, as well as a 5MP front camera. It will retail for Rs 4,499 in India.

Coolpad Mega 5M launch: Price, specifications

The budget-friendly Coolpad launch comes with a 5-inch HD display, and is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Running a 1.3GHz processor, Mega 5M features a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, as this dual SIM phone offers a dedicated microSD slot. The phone comes with 1GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage and expandable memory of up to 32GB. This Coolpad device is backed by a 2000mAh battery.

Coolpad Mega 5M features a 5MP back camera as well as a 2MP front camera. This phone will be available for Rs 3,999.