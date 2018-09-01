Follow Us:
Saturday, September 01, 2018
Coolpad Cool Play 7C launched in China: Price, specifications

Coolpad Cool Play 7C is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 processor clocked at 1.5GHz paired with the ‎ARM Mali-T860 MP2‎ GPU.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 1, 2018 4:57:00 pm
Coolpad has launched Cool Play 7C in China. The phone is a stripped down variant of the Cool Play 7, which was recently launched in China. Cool Play 7C is listed for pre-orders on the Chinese e-commerce website JD.com. It will be made available in Aurora Blue, Diamond Black, and Ruby Red colour options.

Coolpad Cool Play 7C will be available in two RAM/internal storage variants – 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage priced at CNY 699 (approximately Rs 7,000) and CNY 799 (approximately Rs 8,000) respectively.

Coolpad Cool Play 7C sports a 5.5-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 processor clocked at 1.5GHz paired with the ‎ARM Mali-T860 MP2‎ GPU. It comes in two RAM and internal storage configurations – 3GB RAM/32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM/64GB of internal storage. The device will run Google’s Android operating system and is backed by a 2,500mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Coolpad Mega 5A first impressions: At Rs 6,999, another budget phone is here

Coolpad Cool Play 7C sports a single camera sensor of 8MP on the back, as per specifications listed on JD.com. However, the product image on the e-commerce site showcases a dual camera setup on the back. On the front, the device features a 5MP camera sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi with hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio-in jack.

