Coolpad Cool 3 Plus with dewdrop display launched in India; price starts at Rs 5,999

Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad has launched the Cool 3 Plus, a budget phone with a dewdrop display. The 2GB RAM variant of the phone has been priced Rs 5,999, while the 3GB RAM model will cost users Rs 6,499. The budget device will go on sale on Amazon India starting July 2.

The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus has a modern design with pretty thin screen bezels, a teardrop notch, and a shiny back. It boasts a 5.71-inch HD+ screen and runs the latest Android 9 Pie. The handset s powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor. It comes in two RAM and storage options – 2GB + 16GB and 3GB + 32GB.

At the back, you will notice a 13MP AI-capable main camera. On the front, the phone offers an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. Other features include a 3,000mAh battery, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots and Bluetooth.

Even though the Cool 3 Plus has been priced at Rs 5,999 for the base version, it won’t be easy for Coolpad to compete against the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. The brand hasn’t had many successes in the past, plus Coolpad isn’t a familiar name yet. And, it’s not that the Cool 3 Plus is a bad phone. But, then again, there are better choices available in the market.

Xiaomi remained the smartphone market leader in Q1 2019 with a 29 per cent share, according to Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research. Samsung occupied the second position, followed by Vivo, Realme and Oppo.