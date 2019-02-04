Coolpad Cool 3 with dewdrop notch to launch on February 5, price will be under Rs 6,000

Coolpad will launch its Cool 3 smartphone in India on February 5, 2019. The company has shared a teaser for its upcoming phone since the start of this month. Prior to the launch of Cool 3, Coolpad has revealed the major highlights of the phone along with its price. Coolpad revealed that Cool 3 will be priced under Rs 6,000.

Coolpad announced that the phone carries a dewdrop notch display, which was already visible in the teaser image. Apart from this, Coolpad Cool 3 will run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

While budget smartphone brands like Redmi and Realme had escalated to notched display or water drop notch, Coolpad has been sticking to the old designs for quite some time. Coolpad Cool 3 looks like company’s attempt to make a comeback in the budget-segment smartphone market of India. The phone will have a glossy back panel with multiple colour options.

Rest of the details about the device like cameras, processor, RAM, internal storage and battery will be revealed at the launch event tomorrow.

Coolpad’s last devices in India were the Coolpad Mega 5A that comes with a 5.45-inch HD display and 18:9 aspect ratio. It sports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature. The device is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory which is expandable to up to 128GB.

Coolpad Mega 5A comes with a dual camera setup of 8MP + 0.3MP at the rear and a 5MP camera at the front. It has 2500 mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.