Computex 2018: Asus ROG smartphone with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 3D vapour-chamber cooling launched

Asus is the fourth major tech company to launch a dedicated gaming smartphone after Razer, Xiaomi and ZTE over the past year. Asus is the fourth major tech company to launch a dedicated gaming smartphone after Razer, Xiaomi and ZTE over the past year.

Asus has launched a dedicated smartphone for gamers, dubbed the ROG Phone. The high-end gaming smartphone was announced during the company’s press event at Computex 2018 in Taipei. Asus is the fourth major tech company to launch a dedicated gaming smartphone after Razer, Xiaomi and ZTE over the past year.

This is Asus’ first attempt at making a gaming smartphone. The phone’s 6-inch AMOLED (FHD+, 18:9) HDR panel comes with 1 ms response time and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The response time and refresh rate will help to provide a crisp image without ghosting and smooth motion, especially when playing a shooter or fighting games. Plus, the ROG smartphone a unique GameCool 3D vapour-chamber cooling system to keep it running smoothly. There is a 4000 mAh battery inside.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2018 Event Live Updates: Will Apple announce new hardware?

Under the hood is a 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and Adreno 630 graphics. It also comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Interestingly, the phone has not just one, but two USB Type-C ports. The ROG Phone also has two AirTriggers on the left side of the device, which require only 20 grams of force to press, giving them “a light tough for quick reflexes”.

Also read: Xiaomi-backed Black Shark gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM launched in China: Price and specs

The company has also announced a slew of compatible accessories that plug into the USB Type-C port. There’s a TwinView Dock for dual-screen handheld more, a Mobile Desktop Dock for desktop gaming, and a Gamevice controller with WiGig dock for big-screen gaming. Asus says the ROG Phone is slated to go on sale this Summer. Pricing and availability will be announced later.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd