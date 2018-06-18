Comio C1 Pro with dual 4G VoLTE, Face Unlock launched in India: Price, specifications

Comio C1 Pro features a 5-inch HD display, 16GB internal memory, and Android 8.0 Oreo. Comio C1 Pro features a 5-inch HD display, 16GB internal memory, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

Comio has launched the C1 Pro in India – the company’s latest budget smartphone in India. The phone comes with dual VoLTE functionality, as well as Face Unlock support. The phone is priced at Rs 5,599 and comes in three color variants – Metallic grey, Sunrise gold and Royal black. The Comio CI Pro can be purchased through Flipkart, Amazon, ShopClues, Paytm, and Snapdeal.

The entry-level smartphone sports a 5.0-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720p. Under the hood, it is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor coupled with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion. The handset is backed by a 2500mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

The Comio C1 Pro also has a built-in facial recognition feature, as well as an Intruder Selfie feature. It also comes with Venus Browser pre-loaded that provides hyper-regional content across 22 Indian languages. Users will also be able to multi-task with Venus, that allows shopping, games, browsing, music library and a movies catalog.

Also read: Asus ZenFone Ares with 8GB RAM, QHD display: Here is everything you need to know

In addition, the Comio C1 Pro also ships with Bike mode that alerts a caller that the user is on a bike ride, and will be unable to answer the phone. It comes with an 8MP rear camera of f/2.0 aperture, and a 5MP front lens with f/2.2 aperture. Comio C1 Pro offers connectivity options such as 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/A-GPS, FM Radio, a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and OTG support. It comes with sensors like accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity.

With the C1 Pro, Comio users shall receive a one year + 100 days warranty, 30 days replacement warranty, as well as a buyback and upgrade offer on older Comio phones that are less than one year old. Meanwhile, Jio subscribers will get Rs 2,200 cashback, after a successful prepaid recharge of Rs 199 or Rs 298. On the second recharge, the cashback will be credited as 44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd