Coming with the TV: Ten things to expect in the OnePlus 7T series

The news of the OnePlus TV might be topping the rumour mill charts but it may not be the only OnePlus product scheduled to see the light of day in the coming months. OnePlus usually launches the T variant of its phones towards the end of the year, but as 2019 has been the year of change of OnePlus (we saw a premium Pro edition, remember), the launch of the T variant might happen a lot sooner than expected. Although no official details about the phone(s) have been released by the brand yet, tech town has been buzzing with speculations. As we wait for official word, here are ten things you expect from the T edition of the Never Settler:

Advertising

Expect a Pro and a Plain version again

2019 was the year when OnePlus went from being just OnePlus to a OnePlus and a OnePlus Pro. Along with the OnePlus 7, the brand also introduced the OnePlus 7 Pro, which was its ticket to the premium segment. Now that a T variant of the phone is on the launch horizon, we expect it to get the Pro treatment as well. This means, there are likely to be two T variants: the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, the 7T Pro being the more premium one of the two.

More of that great design

Loved the design of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro? Well, then there is a good chance that you will find the new Ts joining the OnePlus family pretty good looking, too. Both the OnePlus 7 and the 7 Pro, pushed the design boundaries and changed the definition of premium smartphone design for good and we expect more of the same to come through in the new T editions. We are expecting to see more premium quality material being used for the build and perhaps different camera unit design on the back of the OnePlus 7T Pro – with the cameras even being placed in a square or circular. Whatever the case, you can be sure the 7T and 7T Pro will stand out in a crowd.

Adding a Processor Plus to the T

OnePlus has always used top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon processors to power their smartphones over the years, and the new T variants of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are not going to be any different. While the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were running on the powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset, the T variants of the two phones are going to be a step ahead. The 7T and the 7T Pro are likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor which is definitely a notch above the 855. This will bundled with an abundant amount of RAM, in best OnePlus tradition. So yes, expecting blazing fast PUBG and Asphalt action!

Advertising

Am still with AMOLED

The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro came with gorgeous AMOLED displays and while the 7T and 7T Pro are also expected to boast an AMOLED front, they are likely to be a tad better than the 7 and 7 Pro. The colours, contrast and brightness on the T versions of the phone are likely to be superior and the phones are also expected to have improved and faster in-display fingerprint scanners.

Cameras that are a notch above

The cameras of the OnePlus 7 and the 7 Pro received rave reviews and you can expect the applause to continue when it comes to the T variant, and it might even get slightly louder, if anything. That is because the camera arrangement on both OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro might get shuffled slightly leading to a much better photography experience. Rumours also suggest that the 48 megapixel main sensor on the phone(s) might get bumped up to even a massive 64 megapixel. In addition to this, the 7T might also see a third camera being added to the back. In the selfie state, you might see additional megapixels, too as the front facing camera might move from 16 to 32.

Getting into 5G(ear)

It might not have come to India just yet, but 5G is where future of networks lies. Getting in sync with that are likely to be the new OnePlus devices. The T versions are likely to come with support for 5G networks, which means much faster browsing and download speeds. So when 5G arrives, One(Plus) will be ready for it.

Fresh Oxygen, and leading the queue for Q

OnePlus has always been appreciated for its clean and uncluttered Oxygen UI interface. And this is likely to get some more very subtle tweaks, leading to better multitasking, gaming and power management. And there is more: the new T versions might be amongst the first phones to get the upcoming Android Q, now known as Android 10.

Charging gets into Warp speed

One of the USPs of the OnePlus smartphones has always been support for fast charging – the Dash Charge added a new dimension to how quickly a phone could be charged. The OnePlus 7 Pro took the brand’s charging up a level by introducing Warp charge which was even faster than Dash Charge. Sadly, the OnePlus 7 did not get this feature. That is expected to change with the T editions. Both, the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro are expected to get support for Warp Charge.

A price to kill flagships

OnePlus has always offered high-end specifications for a very competitive price, earning it the name “flagships killer.” The new T versions are again likely to be nightmare material for the existing flagship phones from other players. As with the OnePlus 7, the Pro variant of the T is likely to come at a slightly more premium price but both will surely deliver plenty of bang for your buck.

Launch date and availability

Breaking the T-tradition of arriving late in the year, the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro are likely to hit markets by late September. In fact, the two phones might even be launched alongside the OnePlus TV, which is strongly rumoured to launch of September 26, 2019. As for the availability, we are expecting to see the phones on Amazon India along with the OnePlus site and exclusive stores.