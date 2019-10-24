ColorOS 7 for Realme phones will be closer to stock Android experience

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that Realme smartphones will have a tweaked version of the upcoming ColorOS 7 update that will be close to the stock Android experience. The information was provided by Sheth in the latest episode of AskMadhav show on YouTube when he took a question regarding the RealmeOS.

The user asked, “Is RealmeOS still in works? If yes, when are you going to launch it?” Sheth responded, “Realme smartphones are based on ColorOS and we will continue to do so. However, we have worked on the user feedback and ColorOS 7 version will have an exclusive version only for Realme phones. And with participation from our developers, it would be much closer to the stock Android experience.”

The Realme brand has been in the market for nearly two years, offering budget smartphones and it has managed to break into the top five smartphone vendors in India. However, on the software front, things are not so good with its ColorOS Android skin that the brand shares with its parent company Oppo.

Users have been asking for a new UI for quite some time and Sheth had confirmed in the past that the company RealmeOS was under development. It was expected that Realme’s Android skin will roll out this year, but looks like Realme has either shelved the idea or postponed it.

Apart from the news about Realme exclusive ColorOS 7 update, Sheth confirmed that Realme 2 Pro will arrive in India by mid-November. We already know that the phone is scheduled to launch on November 20 in India and there’s a chance that the new Android skin will also be unveiled at the launch event. Also, Sheth said that Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme XT will get support for video recording via the ultrawide angle lens by the end of November.

Sheth also hinted that Realme will introduce a new accessory that will be a fitness device. However, he did not confirm if it will be Realme fitness band or Realme smartwatch. Talking about VOOC power bank, Sheth said that if there is user demand they will have it.