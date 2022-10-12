scorecardresearch
ColorOS 13 beta coming to Oppo Reno8 5G, Reno 7 5G, K10 5G and more smartphones

ColorOS 13 beta brings several new features like Dynamic Compute Engine, improved Always-On display and Multi-Screen Connect.

Aquamorphic DesignColorOS 13 introduces a new design language.

Back in August, just days after Google announced Android 13, Oppo launched the global version of ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. The company also shared a timeline stating that it has planned to update more than 35 devices to ColorOS 13 within a year. Now, Oppo has announced that ColorOS 13 Beta will soon be rolling out to several models.

According to Oppo, Reno8 5G will be getting ColorOS 13 beta treatment on October 14 whereas the update will be rolled out to F21 Pro users on October 18. For K10, A96 and A76 users, the update will be available on October 21. But for those who own Reno7 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G, It will be rolling out on October 28.

For those unaware, Oppo’s latest Android skin brings in many features like a brand new Aquamorhic design backed by a car-styled layout. ColorOS 13 also introduces Compute Engine, a feature that works on making the user interface smoother and improving overall memory management.

Also Read |The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The latest version of ColorOS 13 also brings in an improved version of the Always-On display, which now supports Spotify. Indian users will be able to see information from Zomato and Swiggy without having the wake up their phones. Another handy addition is the ability to automatically blur profile pictures and names in chat screenshots.

Other features include ‘Multi-screen Connect’, which helps in switching between phones, tablets and PCs and an updated launcher that has more customisation features like the ability to change folder icon size.

