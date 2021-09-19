scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Must Read

What is iPhone 13’s Cinematic Mode, and how does it work?

Cinematic Mode records video footage in Dolby Vision HDR and is available across all three rear cameras on the phone as well as the single front camera on the iPhone 13 Series.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 19, 2021 1:27:51 pm
iPhone 13, cinematic mode,Here's all you need to know about Cinematic Mode on the iPhone 13 Series. (Image Source: Apple)

The iPhone 13 Series is here and while it may feel like a smaller update over the iPhone 12 series, Apple has made a lot of improvements over the camera department. This is especially true of the new iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max where entirely new cameras are used.

Apart from camera features, Apple has also taken a few leaps on the video front this year, adding a new feature called Cinematic Mode that is available across the entire iPhone 13 lineup. If you’re curious about the new feature, here’s all you want to know about it and how you can use it to your benefit.

What is Apple’s Cinematic Mode?

Available as a dedicated mode in the camera app, Cinematic Mode gives you a dimension of depth of field over the video, similar to portrait mode for photos. Currently, the feature works on a 16:9 aspect ratio and maxes out at 1080p 30fps.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While recording, users can also spot a new button on the top right, where you will see the aperture number. You can tap on this button to get a deeper or shallower depth of field in your footage. However, the real superpower at work here is when you decide to change the depth of field after recording a clip. With Cinematic Mode, this is possible.

What’s more? Cinematic Mode will also automatically change focus in rolling footage when appropriate, such as when a new subject enters the frame, or an existing one switches positions.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

How does it work?

Once you start recording a video in Cinematic Mode, the iPhone 13-series device will begin recording not just the footage, but the depth information for each frame in it. This is possible thanks to the high processing power of the phones’ new A15 Bionic chip. It will also not be available on previous-generation iPhones, including the last year’s iPhone 12 series.

Compatibility with Mac

Cinematic Mode records video footage in Dolby Vision HDR and is available across all three rear cameras on the phone as well as the single front camera. Cinematic Mode footage is also compatible with Final Cut Pro and iMovie on Mac systems and will allow users to change the depth of field while editing there as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 19: Latest News

Advertisement