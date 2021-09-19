What is iPhone 13’s Cinematic Mode, and how does it work?

The iPhone 13 Series is here and while it may feel like a smaller update over the iPhone 12 series, Apple has made a lot of improvements over the camera department. This is especially true of the new iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max where entirely new cameras are used.

Apart from camera features, Apple has also taken a few leaps on the video front this year, adding a new feature called Cinematic Mode that is available across the entire iPhone 13 lineup. If you’re curious about the new feature, here’s all you want to know about it and how you can use it to your benefit.

What is Apple’s Cinematic Mode?

Available as a dedicated mode in the camera app, Cinematic Mode gives you a dimension of depth of field over the video, similar to portrait mode for photos. Currently, the feature works on a 16:9 aspect ratio and maxes out at 1080p 30fps.

While recording, users can also spot a new button on the top right, where you will see the aperture number. You can tap on this button to get a deeper or shallower depth of field in your footage. However, the real superpower at work here is when you decide to change the depth of field after recording a clip. With Cinematic Mode, this is possible.

What’s more? Cinematic Mode will also automatically change focus in rolling footage when appropriate, such as when a new subject enters the frame, or an existing one switches positions.

How does it work?

Once you start recording a video in Cinematic Mode, the iPhone 13-series device will begin recording not just the footage, but the depth information for each frame in it. This is possible thanks to the high processing power of the phones’ new A15 Bionic chip. It will also not be available on previous-generation iPhones, including the last year’s iPhone 12 series.

Compatibility with Mac

Cinematic Mode records video footage in Dolby Vision HDR and is available across all three rear cameras on the phone as well as the single front camera. Cinematic Mode footage is also compatible with Final Cut Pro and iMovie on Mac systems and will allow users to change the depth of field while editing there as well.